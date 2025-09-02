Pirate’s Tide Event

Argh mateys, it’s time to roll out the canons and fire off our new event! The September Pirate’s Tide Event has Pirate Clairen, Pirate Absa, and Pirate Wrastor as featured skins with some wanted poster icons to match. The new cosmetics are paired with 25,000 Aether Coins and 250 Aether Bucks.

Our free track for August contains the Pirate Wrastor emote, the piratesplosion death effect, pirate platform, Pirate Wrastor icon, and the Otter Maypul skin. Players equipping any event skins above, and the Pirate Maypul skin will receive 20% Bonus XP on the event track. There is also a new palette for Pirate Maypul in the in-game shop!

Next R2CS Events: Riptide & Ultimate Fighting Arena

After an incredibly packed August, we’re kicking off the second half of the R2CS! For North America we have Riptide 2025 and an Online event coming your way, while Europe has Ultimate Fighting Arena 2025 and an Online event of their own!



Last month, we revealed the Riptide Pool Party Ranno palette, which is still available in the shop to rep the event! Pick up the classic palette and rep Riptide to show your support.



Coming up on the European circuit is the massive Ultimate Fighting Arena 2025 event. We’ve worked with the organizers to create the UFA Slam Dunk Ranno palette bundle for players to rep the event, stay tuned later this week for the bundle!

If you buy either of these bundles but already own the base skins, you’ll receive an Aether Bucks refund to make it even just like with our other bundles. Keep an eye out for more circuit palettes in the future as the second half of the R2CS is just beginning! These palettes are FREE for all players attending the respective events.

You can check out upcoming & past events and the region leaderboards on our official league page .

New Shop Items

CoolBlue Olympia Palette

Pink Leopard Shark Orcane Palette

Mint Bee Kragg Palette

Purple Spangled Wrastor Palette

Black Pirate Maypul Palette

Kingoing Coin Flip Emote

Temple Fleet Icon

Temple Clairen Icon

Temple Forsburn Icon

Temple Loxodont Icon

Temple Maypul Icon

Temple Orcane Icon

Temple Wrastor Icon

Temple Zetterburn Icon

Temple Ranno Icon

Temple Kragg Icon

Ranked Shop Update

Champion Clairen has been added to the Ranked Shop! This includes a skin, two emotes, and two icons for the Flame’s Salvation.

Listen-servers for Lobby mode are here!

Today’s patch introduces a top-requested feature from players. We’ve added listen-server options to allow players to host matches in a public or private lobby directly off of their machine instead of through servers.

Players can toggle the listen-server option from the same menu as the region override option.

BALANCE

Bug fix: Parrying after powershielding will no longer restore your momentum from when you started shielding.

Bug fix: Fixed a bug that could cause the game to freeze if an article was spawned between two pieces of solid ground (e.g. the stage and Kragg's pillar).

Canceling a waveland into a dash will now multiply your horizontal speed by 0.2 before applying your dash speed. This increases the speed of dashing after wavedashing in the other direction, as it felt a little too slow after the dash changes in 1.3.3

Bug fix: The critical hit knockback threshold will now be adjusted for downward-sending moves the same way that it is for omnidirectional moves like Zetterburn Neutral Special and Up Special. This means that spikes will be able to activate the critical hit effect at more reasonable percents.

Added a vfx for untechable knockdowns.

Up Special will no longer start spinning when holding the right stick in a direction This allows Ranno to ASDI with the right stick without canceling Up Special into the spin.



Enemies will no longer be pushed out of Wrastor's ECB during Up Special's startup window. This prevents Wrastor from pushing enemies away from the sweetspot of the attack, which would occasionally cause it to whiff even if he was right next to them.

Bug fix: Dash Attack will no longer cancel parry stun when transitioning from ground to air.

Pillar will no longer be broken by Clairen's plasma field's lingering hitbox.

Dash Attack hits 1 and 2 are no longer untechable. This was a leftover from when they were weaker than the final hit. Now that they have the same knockback, that is no longer necessary.



Down Tilt tipper radius: 36cm > 25cm, hitbox moved forward 11cm.

Down Tilt outer sourspot radius: 45cm > 35cm, hitbox moved forward 10cm and upward 5cm. This preserves the forward range of the move while shrinking the vertical range, both upward and downward. This makes it less effective at poking recoveries unless they miss their sweetspot.



Back Air's swipe adjusted to better match the hitboxes.

Ledge Attack active frames: 7 > 6 We're removing the final active frame to make it not hit as low behind Clairen.



Forsburn's overhead HUD will now be disabled if he is touching smoke at all. This prevents it from giving his location away when traveling through a patchy cluster of smoke clouds. This also makes the overhead HUD visibility correspond with his ability to inhale smoke with Down Special, giving players an immediate way to tell if they're close enough to the smoke.

Smoke cloud hurtboxes radii: 120cm > 80cm. The enormous size of the hurtboxes made clearing smoke more forgiving than we would like.



Clone will now disappear 13 frames faster after detonating.

Clone detonation will now put Down Special on a 2 frame cooldown. This allows Forsburn to inhale smoke with Down Special immediately after the clone detonates instead of being arbitrarily locked out for a short duration.

Destroying your own clone by starting a Ledge Special or Getup Special will no longer put Forward Special on cooldown.

Bug fix: Up Special will now land instantly when teleporting into smoke with ground underneath it.

Max horizontal jump speed during Run Turn: 16 > 19.8 This reverts his hydroplane jump speed to its pre-1.3.3 value, since getting a boost from Run Turn is his unique mechanic.

Forward Special is now visible during travel. Making it hittable but not visible was confusing, so we're making Orcane morph into a water ball instead of disappearing. Because the movement is extremely quick, Orcane's movement mixups are still unreactable even though it is now visible.

Bug fix: Fixed a bug that prevented Orcane from fastfalling during Forward Special's Special Fall window after the animation had looped.

Up Special's maximum charge time can no longer decay lower than 25 frames. This means that he will always be able to at least halfway charge his Up Special.

Bug fix: Forward Strong will no longer lose ice armor when canceling into Up/Down Strong on the first 2 frames.

Up Strong hit 1 is no longer untechable. This was ported directly from Rivals 1, but ended up causing some overly-advantageous situations even when the correct counterplay was applied, such as when the opponent DIs to avoid hit 2 but then ends up landing on a platform.



Forward Special's cloud will now be destroyed if Absa gets hit before its active frames. This prevents it from hitting opponents after they interrupted Absa's Forward Special.

If Up Special part 1 is grounded on the frame that it would normally go into the Special Fall window, it will now go into a 9 frame grounded recovery window unless it hits an opponent. This makes it function similarly to Up Special part 2. Previously, Absa could avoid almost all of the landing lag of the move if she ended it a short distance above the ground, which was unintuitive/difficult to punish. The move still functions the same on hit, but will be more punishable on whiff when ending on/near the ground.

Up Special part 1 will no longer count as grounded if it travels upward and ends right above the ground. This removes a situation where Absa could avoid going into Special Fall after using part 1 to go upward right above the ledge, then going into the air with part 2.

Special Pummel's Static Electricity will now be removed from all opponents when Absa is KOd.

Forward Tilt part 1 backward range reduced by 20cm. This makes it less likely to hit opponents behind her.



Forward Tilt part 2 can now clash with other Absa Forward Tilts.

Forward Strong inner multihit now reaches farther both upward and downward This should make it link into the final hit more reliably when clipping opponents with the inner corners of the move.



Up Strong hits 1 and 2 now reach 40cm higher. This makes them able to reach low platforms, increasing the move's usefulness in tech chasing below platforms.

