Before the changelog: This will be the LAST playtest update. The playtest will close in a week. If you have any achievements which you still want to get or area you want to explore do it now. It will not be playable afterwards and new players will not be able to sign up. Its closing due to playtesting being largely completed and me focusing on a demo of the game - more info on that will come soon. Also, you still have time to get a super special discord role by filling out the feedback form: https://forms.gle/tQf2ZPjt3pLCrpXUA

( Unrelated to this changelog: The community translation project has started! Any help would be appreciated: https://forms.gle/YkeYGxJatGV9XQBv7 )

Playtesting is not done YET tho - this last update introduced a feature everyone asked for and I kept procrastinating on actually doing.... ingame settings menu & input rebinding. Its still pretty unstable so please report any bugs, theres a pretty good chance that the game will explode - along with that the update also adds some other new settings and full controller supports. Changelog starts NOW:

Features

Controller Support

Basically full support except no onscreen keyboard

Game can now be played properly with controller (fixed sensitivity issue)

Menus can be navigated with controller or keyboard now

Glyph display for controller

Anticheat

sAnticheat upgrade for save files, playerPrefs, and secure variables

Pause Menu:

Added "current location" display (just shows the name of your current area)

Added Personal Best, and Global best times for your checkpoint and level if the timer is enabled

Added ingame settings menu

Settings Menu / Main Menu:

Added disable camera shake option which also disables view bobbing

Added translations in settings menu and some other areas where it was missing

Added FOV slider

Added invert mouse and cinematic cam options

Achievements link to steam achievements now

Users in leaderboards link to the steam users now

Credits link to web credit page now

Discord integration:

Shows exact location

Image is now location specific

Shows leaderboard rank for level

Changes:

Fall Lines and crosshair now get disabled when player dies.

Radios are now easier to break

Music in "Testing Chamber 17." now stops before exiting into "Sewers"

The time displays in leaderboard and levelselector now actually display times over 1h properly (it gets counted to minutes)

revelOS (terminals)

Propper translation support

better layout engine (no more text clipping into each other or out of the screen)

Movement Changes:

Crouching & Uncrouching takes slightly longer (0.15, and 0,1 sec)

Increased jump cooldown from 0.1 to 0.15 sec

Optimisation

Added mesh LODs for props

Optimised some background meshes

Loading time optimisation

Less expensive AO

Bugfixes:

Fixed "NET" achievement unobtainable due to the incorrect scene being loaded

Fixed bug where light in "The Northern Rift" wouldnt be enabled when spawning in the outside and not entering it from "Ventilation System 2"

Fixed not glowing screens in opening area

Checkpoint select dropdown in leaderboard viewer is actually closable now

Fixed weird pause menu button hitboxes

Fixed bug where interactable objects didnt have footstep sounds

Fixed some poping issues for lower quality setings

-Stefaaan!!