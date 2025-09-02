 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19825813 Edited 2 September 2025 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Before the changelog: This will be the LAST playtest update. The playtest will close in a week. If you have any achievements which you still want to get or area you want to explore do it now. It will not be playable afterwards and new players will not be able to sign up. Its closing due to playtesting being largely completed and me focusing on a demo of the game - more info on that will come soon. Also, you still have time to get a super special discord role by filling out the feedback form: https://forms.gle/tQf2ZPjt3pLCrpXUA

( Unrelated to this changelog: The community translation project has started! Any help would be appreciated: https://forms.gle/YkeYGxJatGV9XQBv7 )

Playtesting is not done YET tho - this last update introduced a feature everyone asked for and I kept procrastinating on actually doing.... ingame settings menu & input rebinding. Its still pretty unstable so please report any bugs, theres a pretty good chance that the game will explode - along with that the update also adds some other new settings and full controller supports. Changelog starts NOW:

Features

Controller Support

Basically full support except no onscreen keyboard

  • Game can now be played properly with controller (fixed sensitivity issue)

  • Menus can be navigated with controller or keyboard now

  • Glyph display for controller

Anticheat

  • sAnticheat upgrade for save files, playerPrefs, and secure variables

Pause Menu:

  • Added "current location" display (just shows the name of your current area)

  • Added Personal Best, and Global best times for your checkpoint and level if the timer is enabled

  • Added ingame settings menu

Settings Menu / Main Menu:

  • Added disable camera shake option which also disables view bobbing

  • Added translations in settings menu and some other areas where it was missing

  • Added FOV slider

  • Added invert mouse and cinematic cam options

  • Achievements link to steam achievements now

  • Users in leaderboards link to the steam users now

  • Credits link to web credit page now

Discord integration:

  • Shows exact location

  • Image is now location specific

  • Shows leaderboard rank for level

Changes:

  • Fall Lines and crosshair now get disabled when player dies.

  • Radios are now easier to break

  • Music in "Testing Chamber 17." now stops before exiting into "Sewers"

  • The time displays in leaderboard and levelselector now actually display times over 1h properly (it gets counted to minutes)

revelOS (terminals)

  • Propper translation support

  • better layout engine (no more text clipping into each other or out of the screen)

Movement Changes:

  • Crouching & Uncrouching takes slightly longer (0.15, and 0,1 sec)

  • Increased jump cooldown from 0.1 to 0.15 sec

Optimisation

  • Added mesh LODs for props

  • Optimised some background meshes

  • Loading time optimisation

  • Less expensive AO

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed "NET" achievement unobtainable due to the incorrect scene being loaded

  • Fixed bug where light in "The Northern Rift" wouldnt be enabled when spawning in the outside and not entering it from "Ventilation System 2"

  • Fixed not glowing screens in opening area

  • Checkpoint select dropdown in leaderboard viewer is actually closable now

  • Fixed weird pause menu button hitboxes

  • Fixed bug where interactable objects didnt have footstep sounds

  • Fixed some poping issues for lower quality setings

-Stefaaan!!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3526251
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3526252
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3526253
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link