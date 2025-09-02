Added font size and gamepad sensitivity settings. (This might be important to someone, so I'm writing it here so it doesn't get lost in the wall of text below)

Small rework:

The game has a fairly high entry barrier, primarily due to the large number of creature abilities that the player has to learn. Of course, this is partly by design, but there are some things I can do to make life easier for new players:

1. A significant portion of ability icons (mostly passive ones) have been redrawn. Most haven't changed drastically, but a small icon indicating its type has been added to the bottom left corner. For example: a boot - terrain movement modifier, a shield - ability that triggers upon taking damage, a fist - damage modifier, a circle - aura, etc. I hope this will slightly simplify memorizing and understanding ability effects.

2. I wouldn't like to reduce the number of abilities, but I've conducted a review of some less useful or redundant (from a conceptual or balance perspective) abilities for creatures.

Goblin Spy: "Forest Knowledge" removed. Removed ranged combat (it shouldn't have been there).

Catpig: 14 => 15 HP. "Swampy" removed.

Pigorc: "Swampy" added.

Lionork: 13 => 14 HP. "Forest Knowledge" removed.

Highlander: 0 => 1 DEF.

Snake: 12 => 13 HP. "Forest Knowledge" removed.

Paradise Snake: 14 => 15 HP.

Hell Snake: 13 => 14 HP.

Lizard: 12 => 13 HP. "Forest Knowledge" removed.

Lizard Shaman: 12 => 13 HP. "Forest Knowledge" removed.

Old Goblin: 15 => 17 HP. "Forest Knowledge" removed.

Old Rogue: 18 => 21 HP. "Forest Knowledge" removed.

Pile of Bones: 0/0 => 1/1 ATK. Can attack and counterattack

Pile of Corpses: 0/0 => 1/2 ATK. Can attack and counterattack

Scary Ghost: 16 => 18 HP. "Scream" removed.

Orc-Student: "Melee Penalty" removed.

Orc Professor: "Melee Penalty" removed.

Bee Archer: 14 => 13 HP. "Melee Penalty" removed.

Thunder Beetle: "Digger" removed.

Ant Mage: 11 => 12 HP. 2/3 => 3/3 ATK. "Skill Absorber" removed.

Blue Tulip: "Skill Absorber" removed.

Lamia: "Song" removed.

Shell-Gun: 8 => 10 HP. "Durable" removed.

Enchanted Shell: 11 => 12 HP. "Durable" removed.

Fossilized Shell: 13 => 14 HP. "Hill Knowledge" removed.

Crab-Businessman: "Tax" 2 added.

Scat-Power Station: 20 => 22 HP. "Retaliation" removed.

Shoal of Little Fish: 12 => 13 HP.

Hypno-Seahorse: 12 => 14 HP. "Water Burst" removed.

Rainbow Seahorse: 14 => 16 HP. "Water Burst" removed.

Whale, Sperm Whale: 3 => 2 AP. "Floats Only", "Water Trace" removed. "Wet" added.

Swamp Orkgr: "Hill Knowledge" removed.

Cocoon: "Hail of Arrows" removed.

Butterfly: "Hail of Arrows" added.

Wolf Trap: Range 3 => 2.

Preparation: CD 4 => 2. The effect disappears at the beginning of the creature's next turn.

Shallow Water: Applies Damp for 3 => 2 turns.

Fire (object): Now does not affect flying units.

"Liquid", "Escape" removed (replaced with other analogues).

Other changes:

Highlighting for words denoting creatures, spells, and abilities in descriptions.

Minor graphical changes.

Bug fixes.