Hey all,

Just a small update today, the major change in this update is a change across all shifts - batteries and painkillers now spawn depending on how many you have when starting your shift. This was previously just on set nights, but now this system will be used across all shifts.

This should stop getting into a situation where you fail a shift with only a couple of batteries, and then not being able to find enough batteries when starting your next shift. I will continue to monitor this.

The "I'm Stuck" button works as intended now, apologies for this one, I made a slight change in 1.07 and in certain situations this would cause a black screen when using the button. I try to be super careful when adjusting existing systems, so apologies for this slipping through the cracks.

A smaller change was when the Anniversary season event occurs, this has now been moved from March to cover the release date of The Night Shift in August.

Changes

Added various details.

Added dialogue when interacting with the wrong breaker on Night 1.

Updated spawn balancing of batteries and painkillers.

Updated the visibility of the safe's "enter" button on Night 5.

Seasonal: Updated Anniversary content to show 4th August to 10th August each yeah.

Supporter Pack: Increased the amount of batteries that can spawn in The Reporter.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the 'I'm Stuck' button from showing a black screen.

Fixed lamp making annoying clanking sound on Night 1.

Fixed the flashlight receiving decals when in the warehouse loading docks on Night 9/10.

Supporter Pack: Fixed batteries and painkillers not always spawning in the supporter locker.

Minor performance and optimization improvements.

Report any bugs or issues on the Steam Discussion board, the Discord, or the website.

Chat soon!

Marty