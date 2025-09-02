Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
Fixed Sonoya's true ending text incorrectly using some of Mercy Burn's true ending text. No idea how this went unnoticed for so long, sorry!
Official Soundtrack Now Available
Become the Moon's official soundtrack is now available to purchase or stream on Bandcamp and Spotify!
Bandcamp:
https://ponpoko.bandcamp.com/album/become-the-moon-original-sountrack
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/0rptluu4nP6hyumHIqbxq3?si=6orzMvP_RsewUP9LG4bbGA&nd=1&dlsi=c4b1f8cb5ce74b71
Discord Community
Lastly, I wanted to highlight Become the Moon's official Discord Server! If you aren't currently a member, it's a great place to discuss the game and share your runs with other active players. We're also currently going through every card in the game as part of a daily "Card of the Day" thread, which I personally recommend participating in.
