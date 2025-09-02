Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed Sonoya's true ending text incorrectly using some of Mercy Burn's true ending text. No idea how this went unnoticed for so long, sorry!

Official Soundtrack Now Available

Become the Moon's official soundtrack is now available to purchase or stream on Bandcamp and Spotify!

Bandcamp:

https://ponpoko.bandcamp.com/album/become-the-moon-original-sountrack

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/0rptluu4nP6hyumHIqbxq3?si=6orzMvP_RsewUP9LG4bbGA&nd=1&dlsi=c4b1f8cb5ce74b71

Discord Community

Lastly, I wanted to highlight Become the Moon's official Discord Server! If you aren't currently a member, it's a great place to discuss the game and share your runs with other active players. We're also currently going through every card in the game as part of a daily "Card of the Day" thread, which I personally recommend participating in.