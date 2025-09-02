What's up slimes!
This time around the patch interval and notes are a bit small.
That's because I had a bit of involveent in helping Star Garden Release!
Go play their game!
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gamegarage/star-garden
So on my side to celebrate the release of it, we have a little fun Lumi Set for the slime!
Version 0.138:
** New Features **
- Lumi Set
- Pretend to be the blue blur while you're in the cannon and pop tricks (heal 5% hp each time)
- Siege mode powerups have double selection and doubel rewards for easier build control
** Bugs / Adjustments **
- Controller UI Control Fixes
- More accessory rendering fixes
Changed files in this update