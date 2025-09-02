What's up slimes!

This time around the patch interval and notes are a bit small.

That's because I had a bit of involveent in helping Star Garden Release!

Go play their game!



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gamegarage/star-garden





So on my side to celebrate the release of it, we have a little fun Lumi Set for the slime!



Version 0.138:



** New Features **

- Lumi Set

- Pretend to be the blue blur while you're in the cannon and pop tricks (heal 5% hp each time)

- Siege mode powerups have double selection and doubel rewards for easier build control



** Bugs / Adjustments **

- Controller UI Control Fixes

- More accessory rendering fixes