 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19825631 Edited 2 September 2025 – 13:39:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's up slimes!
This time around the patch interval and notes are a bit small.
That's because I had a bit of involveent in helping Star Garden Release!
Go play their game!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gamegarage/star-garden



So on my side to celebrate the release of it, we have a little fun Lumi Set for the slime!

Version 0.138:

** New Features **
- Lumi Set
- Pretend to be the blue blur while you're in the cannon and pop tricks (heal 5% hp each time)
- Siege mode powerups have double selection and doubel rewards for easier build control

** Bugs / Adjustments **
- Controller UI Control Fixes
- More accessory rendering fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3332461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link