Pre-Patch Update,

Hello everyone in preparation for the monthly update on Thursday we are publishing a pre-patch today.

This is both a server update and a client update, which you will need to update in Steam to get the full functionality.

NOTE: this update contains new combat abilities, but some of them are still being balanced or getting polished animations. Please wait until Thursday for the final version.



As part of this pre-patch the following changes will rollout: