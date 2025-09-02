 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19825401 Edited 2 September 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

new content

  • there are now more run details displayed at the end of a run, including how long the run was, total collected points, total money gained/lost, and the highest card and element that generated the highest points.

  • three new cards, boson star, orcus, and nix. discover them in a run to find out what they do.

bug fixes and quality of life improvements

  • fixed element limit increase minimum price and deck expansion tracking not being saved correctly

  • fixed some cards' border effect not using correct color when a value changes to a different value type, such as evoluzio changing a card's mult to final mult

  • io now updates its final mult if the final mult of the card after it changes after it is played, such as when playing jupiter

