new content
there are now more run details displayed at the end of a run, including how long the run was, total collected points, total money gained/lost, and the highest card and element that generated the highest points.
three new cards, boson star, orcus, and nix. discover them in a run to find out what they do.
bug fixes and quality of life improvements
fixed element limit increase minimum price and deck expansion tracking not being saved correctly
fixed some cards' border effect not using correct color when a value changes to a different value type, such as evoluzio changing a card's mult to final mult
io now updates its final mult if the final mult of the card after it changes after it is played, such as when playing jupiter
Changed files in this update