2 September 2025 Build 19825399
Update notes via Steam Community
Patched issues:
  • Players are unable to give Qiana 15 Scales because she confuses them with Eyes of Sole.
  • After completing his quest, Carl needs to be more explicit that he's heading back to Tena City and you'll see him there.
  • Os needs to give Finley some personal space.
  • Some rocks have rolled out of place.
  • Some bombs are warping when they hit the ground.
  • Weapon is not hiding correctly when using a consumable.
  • Dopple incorrectly refers to all enemies in Theden as Stomps instead of specifically "these enemies".
  • Woofs and Fangs have a suspicious lack of Van's Coffee, and Toxen and Cowbalt similarly w/r/t Corpus's Sword.
  • Zens with max Affinity (150) should never miss you and lose Affinity.
  • It's not immediately apparent whether or not you have a set bonus active.

