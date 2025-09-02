- Players are unable to give Qiana 15 Scales because she confuses them with Eyes of Sole.
- After completing his quest, Carl needs to be more explicit that he's heading back to Tena City and you'll see him there.
- Os needs to give Finley some personal space.
- Some rocks have rolled out of place.
- Some bombs are warping when they hit the ground.
- Weapon is not hiding correctly when using a consumable.
- Dopple incorrectly refers to all enemies in Theden as Stomps instead of specifically "these enemies".
- Woofs and Fangs have a suspicious lack of Van's Coffee, and Toxen and Cowbalt similarly w/r/t Corpus's Sword.
- Zens with max Affinity (150) should never miss you and lose Affinity.
- It's not immediately apparent whether or not you have a set bonus active.
Update Notes for September 2
Update notes via Steam Community
Patched issues:
