- New Background for Forest level
- Reworked colour scheme
2. Gameplay
- The run now doesn't end on first loss, instead on 5th loss the game restarts
- Player can now Merge the same skills, resulting in a 10% power increase per merged skill.
- More Enemies added
- Start of combat isn't as sudden
3. Store
- New Interface layout
- On buy, restocks with new random item of the same type
- Added Re-roll button
4. User Interface
- Added current game speed label
- Added Pause Button
- Reworked existing UI
5. Bugs.
- Tooltips no longer persist after game over
- During Event where player can sacrifice max health of a unit, no longer allows going into negative health
- Can no longer buy Skills in store if the the inventory is full
- Events for recruiting Units no longer appear if player has full Party
6. Misc.
- Added Version in top bar
Changed files in this update