2 September 2025 Build 19825365 Edited 2 September 2025 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
1. Art
  • New Background for Forest level
  • Reworked colour scheme

2. Gameplay
  • The run now doesn't end on first loss, instead on 5th loss the game restarts
  • Player can now Merge the same skills, resulting in a 10% power increase per merged skill.
  • More Enemies added
  • Start of combat isn't as sudden

3. Store
  • New Interface layout
  • On buy, restocks with new random item of the same type
  • Added Re-roll button

4. User Interface
  • Added current game speed label
  • Added Pause Button
  • Reworked existing UI

5. Bugs.
  • Tooltips no longer persist after game over
  • During Event where player can sacrifice max health of a unit, no longer allows going into negative health
  • Can no longer buy Skills in store if the the inventory is full
  • Events for recruiting Units no longer appear if player has full Party

6. Misc.
  • Added Version in top bar

