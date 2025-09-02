Another patch with some balancing, bugfixes and a bit of new content, as I'm working my way to release!



Changes:

- Increased assignments end difficulty, so traveling deeper into eXoSpace will be more dangerous. Increased drops and rewards to balance things out.

- Out of fuel Reaver attack is a bit more dangerous.

- Asteroids are now placed using Perlin noise to make the distribution a bit more interesting.

- Player attacks event in encounters now also triggered for damaging ship for a % of total health.

- Improved encounter random seed handling (i.e. should be more random).

- Traders now almost always sell fuel, and more of it. It is more expensive though.

- Traders do not attack when relations are bad, but they are more expensive.

- Added a number of new encounters.

- Lots of smaller changes to existing encounters.



Bugfixes:

- Random encounter rewards did not give module blueprints.

- Some encounters did not change player attack status correctly.

- Starbase cores no longer offered as reward.

- "Cannot buy module" overrode all other hover messages at trader UI.