4 September 2025 Build 19825209 Edited 4 September 2025 – 09:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • S&F Account: When logging into an S&F account, leading and trailing spaces in the account name and password are now ignored. 

  • Combat: Reward drop chances are now displayed for all rewards in the fight preview screen. 

  • Heroes:

    • When all enemies have the “Shroud” status effect, the game will now display shroud info texts above all affected enemies.

    • Improved some misleading hero skill descriptions.

  • Events:

    • The event portal is now properly grayed out when it has not yet been unlocked. 

    • Clicking on the unlocked event portal while no event is running now provides a short info text. 

Fixed Bugs

  • Interface/Display: The shimmer icon is no longer displayed on empty hero slots (hero selection in combats and divine alignment in the chapel).

  • Magic Toilet: During toilet resource spend events, you now instantly see the rewards obtained after spending souls or event souls in draws. 

  • Disconnections: Fixed an issue that caused unwanted S&F account logouts after a period of inactivity when using SSO methods and keeping the game running in the background. 

  • Adventure Rank: Clicking the “Reach Adventure Rank 52” quest now correctly opens the adventure screen instead of doing nothing. 

  • Heroes:

    • Hephaestus and Taurus no longer grant themselves the status effect “Guard”. 

    • Fixed an issue where the tongue of Medusa was always visible in the portrait image.

Changed files in this update

