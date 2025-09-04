Clicking on the unlocked event portal while no event is running now provides a short info text.

The event portal is now properly grayed out when it has not yet been unlocked.

When all enemies have the “Shroud” status effect, the game will now display shroud info texts above all affected enemies.

Combat : Reward drop chances are now displayed for all rewards in the fight preview screen.

S&F Account: When logging into an S&F account, leading and trailing spaces in the account name and password are now ignored.

Interface/Display: The shimmer icon is no longer displayed on empty hero slots (hero selection in combats and divine alignment in the chapel).

Magic Toilet: During toilet resource spend events, you now instantly see the rewards obtained after spending souls or event souls in draws.

Disconnections: Fixed an issue that caused unwanted S&F account logouts after a period of inactivity when using SSO methods and keeping the game running in the background.

Adventure Rank: Clicking the “Reach Adventure Rank 52” quest now correctly opens the adventure screen instead of doing nothing.