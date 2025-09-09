Hi there prospectors,

Here's the new stable update with hotfixes for two bugs reported by the community along with some translation corrections.

Thanks as always for the invaluable feedback and bug reporting and we hope you enjoy playing this update.

Bug Fixes

The following list of bugs should now be fixed in this update: When having a trader's shop open, going to the storage tab, clicking on any block then pressing Tab to exit causes the game to crash. The non-default variant blocks have now been removed from traders to avoid selling the block recipe or licence twice.



Localisation

Corrections to current translated text that contain errors. Many thanks to the players who've helped identify translation errors: Anton Zaphet404



Until next time, Prospectors!

- The TerraTech Worlds Team

