• Fixed the issue reported by a player: the daily word counter in the "Word‑of‑the‑Day Found" leaderboard, which was stuck at 34 even after additional words were found, now updates correctly.

• Regarding the Steam achievements (e.g. “Owl of the Night”, “5 days in a row”), they are still not triggering for certain players — we're investigating and plan to fix this in a future update.



Thanks for your precise feedback! Keep sending it in the “Bugs & Feedback” thread — every report helps us make Motamo better.



Have fun playing and discovering new words!