Hello Hunters,

We keep improving your vampire-slaying experience! This hotfix implements some suggestions from you as well as other improvements:

Imbue now persists across Hercules runs.

The skip-Level-Up mechanic (like the Contract of Blind Ambition) now blocks Juggler's Dice, Soul Shackles, Mirror of Multiverse Reborn and Cursed Ancient Coin and doesn't ignore banned items anymore.

Fixed issue of displaying the wrong leaderboard if you clicked on a locked stage and then returned to play another one.

And, as always, have a nice hunt!