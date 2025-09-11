 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock THE FINALS Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19824971 Edited 11 September 2025 – 17:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Hunters,

We keep improving your vampire-slaying experience! This hotfix implements some suggestions from you as well as other improvements:

  • Imbue now persists across Hercules runs.

  • The skip-Level-Up mechanic (like the Contract of Blind Ambition) now blocks Juggler's Dice, Soul Shackles, Mirror of Multiverse Reborn and Cursed Ancient Coin and doesn't ignore banned items anymore.

  • Fixed issue of displaying the wrong leaderboard if you clicked on a locked stage and then returned to play another one.

And, as always, have a nice hunt!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2206271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link