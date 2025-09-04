1. Autumn Tokens Bundles

Hello Lumia Island survivors,We've got 2 new bundles and a new event!Collect Autumn Tokens & Cards to get a variety of rewards including a [Skin] Wild Card (Epic), Splash! Tokens and more!- Sale Period: Thurs, Sept 4th after maint. to Thurs, Sept 18th 01:59 (UTC)- Bundles:1. Autumn Tokens Regular Bundle:- Contents: 3 Autumn Token Boxes, 3 Box Keys, XP Boost (1 Day)- Price: 740 NP- Limited to 30 purchases2. Autumn Tokens Big Bundle- Contents: 10 Autumn Token Boxes, 10 Box Keys, EP Boost (1 Day), A-Coin Boost (1 Day)- Price: 2,200NP- Limited to 10 purchases※ Autumn Token Boxes can only be opened before maintenance on Wednesday, October 1st. After maintenance, the items disappear.You can get Autumn Tokens by opening Autumn Token Boxes or through the Login Event! You can use these tokens to exchange for items in the Excahnge Store.※ Autumn Exchange can only be used before maintenance on Wednesday, October 1st. After this, the exchange will disappear, and you will no longer be able to claim your reward.Collect Autumn Cards to get a [Skin] Epic Wild Card and use it to get any Epic Skin you want!Use the rest of cards to exchange them for Autumn Tokens and use them in the Exchange menu to get a variety of rewards.Autumn Collection- You can only complete level 1 of the Collection once, but level 2 can be completed multiple times.- Once you meet the requirements for the Collection and claim its reward, the required cards will be used.- Level 2 of the Collection unlocks after you obtain the level 1 reward.※ Autumn Collection can only be claimed before maintenance on Wednesday, October 1st. After this, the Collection will disappear, and you will no longer be able to claim your reward.Autumn Login Event!Log in daily to get Autumn Cards that you can use to complete the Collections!Just 6 cards can get you 50 Autumn Tokens! Don't miss your chance to get rewards!- Event Period: Thurs, Sept 4th after maint. to Thurs, Sept 18th 01:59 (UTC)- Extra Card on:Fri, Sept 5th 15:00 to Sun, Sept 7th 14:59 (UTC)Fri, Sept 12th 15:00 to Sun, Sept 14th 14:59 (UTC)*Log in resets daily at 15:00 (UTC).Notes- You can check the details of the items in the boxes in our in-game Store.- Items that include Collections, Exchange items, or boosts that are immediately applied upon purchase are non-refundable.- You can view item probabilities in our [item probabilities page].- Event items may be repurposed for other uses in the future.- You can open Token Boxes until Wednesday, October 1st 01:59 (UTC)- After maintenance on Wednesday, October 1st, the Autumn promotion will end, and items and in-game events related (Autumn Boxes, Autumn Exchange, Autumn Collection) will no longer be able to be opened or exchanged for rewards.