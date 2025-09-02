We're back with an update to the Playtest! Please report all the bugs you find so we can make another fix soon again :)

Fixed the default font used in game

Changed aiming prediction on Heavydrone and Heavyraptor to aim more properly on clients

Slightly increased hitboxes for Raptors and Drones

Added ground enemies to Corvettes

Tweaked ship projectile impacts and a bunch of other audio tweaks

Fixed ui scaling issue with server browser

Fixed so other ui elements doesnt cover the server browser

Made lobbies private by default :D

Patched up some holes in the hangar

Fixed fire extinguisher audio not stopping

Makes it easier to grapple to ships from ground

Fixed football fall/death trigger

Removed ship trail/"god rays" from cargo ship levels

Added vfx for placing radioactive fuse/rods on ground

Fixed a bunch of Vosk related lines

Added many dialogue lines to Rikter and other characters

Bozze got his own little banner

Fully implemented more of the favors that can be performed for various NPCs

Fixed interaction distance with log terminal and venture log having disappearing entries

Fixed not being able to place items on shelves

Tweaked some previews related to dropping items

Fixed elevator and elevator door in Astroid Mining Rig

Fixed gravity bug in Friction and some collision issues

Fixed not being able to select the Dart ship after unlocking it

Fixed missions not properly giving bonus rewards

Added damage scaling to asteroid storms to make them work better on low challenge ratings

New ventures added

Removed Ship Jammer destinations from rotation momentarily, they will be back soon!

Fixed cinematics in Artillery and Distress Call so they’re playable

Removed drop item hint from when player is in pilot seat.

Enemy ship icons should not draw when holding railgun or rocket launcher when player is past a big airlock in a big level.

Announcements sometimes showing the wrong number when counting objectives should be fixed.

Ship ammo increased by 50%

Updated localization