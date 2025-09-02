We're back with an update to the Playtest! Please report all the bugs you find so we can make another fix soon again :)
Fixed the default font used in game
Changed aiming prediction on Heavydrone and Heavyraptor to aim more properly on clients
Slightly increased hitboxes for Raptors and Drones
Added ground enemies to Corvettes
Tweaked ship projectile impacts and a bunch of other audio tweaks
Fixed ui scaling issue with server browser
Fixed so other ui elements doesnt cover the server browser
Made lobbies private by default :D
Patched up some holes in the hangar
Fixed fire extinguisher audio not stopping
Makes it easier to grapple to ships from ground
Fixed football fall/death trigger
Removed ship trail/"god rays" from cargo ship levels
Added vfx for placing radioactive fuse/rods on ground
Fixed a bunch of Vosk related lines
Added many dialogue lines to Rikter and other characters
Bozze got his own little banner
Fully implemented more of the favors that can be performed for various NPCs
Fixed interaction distance with log terminal and venture log having disappearing entries
Fixed not being able to place items on shelves
Tweaked some previews related to dropping items
Fixed elevator and elevator door in Astroid Mining Rig
Fixed gravity bug in Friction and some collision issues
Fixed not being able to select the Dart ship after unlocking it
Fixed missions not properly giving bonus rewards
Added damage scaling to asteroid storms to make them work better on low challenge ratings
New ventures added
Removed Ship Jammer destinations from rotation momentarily, they will be back soon!
Fixed cinematics in Artillery and Distress Call so they’re playable
Removed drop item hint from when player is in pilot seat.
Enemy ship icons should not draw when holding railgun or rocket launcher when player is past a big airlock in a big level.
Announcements sometimes showing the wrong number when counting objectives should be fixed.
Ship ammo increased by 50%
Updated localization
And a bunch of other smaller tweaks and fixes which should make the game less buggy (hopefully :D)
