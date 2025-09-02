 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19824948
Update notes via Steam Community

We're back with an update to the Playtest! Please report all the bugs you find so we can make another fix soon again :)

  • Fixed the default font used in game

  • Changed aiming prediction on Heavydrone and Heavyraptor to aim more properly on clients

  • Slightly increased hitboxes for Raptors and Drones

  • Added ground enemies to Corvettes

  • Tweaked ship projectile impacts and a bunch of other audio tweaks

  • Fixed ui scaling issue with server browser

  • Fixed so other ui elements doesnt cover the server browser

  • Made lobbies private by default :D

  • Patched up some holes in the hangar

  • Fixed fire extinguisher audio not stopping

  • Makes it easier to grapple to ships from ground

  • Fixed football fall/death trigger

  • Removed ship trail/"god rays" from cargo ship levels

  • Added vfx for placing radioactive fuse/rods on ground

  • Fixed a bunch of Vosk related lines

  • Added many dialogue lines to Rikter and other characters

  • Bozze got his own little banner

  • Fully implemented more of the favors that can be performed for various NPCs

  • Fixed interaction distance with log terminal and venture log having disappearing entries

  • Fixed not being able to place items on shelves

  • Tweaked some previews related to dropping items

  • Fixed elevator and elevator door in Astroid Mining Rig

  • Fixed gravity bug in Friction and some collision issues

  • Fixed not being able to select the Dart ship after unlocking it

  • Fixed missions not properly giving bonus rewards

  • Added damage scaling to asteroid storms to make them work better on low challenge ratings

  • New ventures added

  • Removed Ship Jammer destinations from rotation momentarily, they will be back soon!

  • Fixed cinematics in Artillery and Distress Call so they’re playable

  • Removed drop item hint from when player is in pilot seat.

  • Enemy ship icons should not draw when holding railgun or rocket launcher when player is past a big airlock in a big level.

  • Announcements sometimes showing the wrong number when counting objectives should be fixed.

  • Ship ammo increased by 50%

  • Updated localization

  • And a bunch of other smaller tweaks and fixes which should make the game less buggy (hopefully :D)

Changed files in this update

