Dear players!

Dear players, Due to numerous issues related to payment and gameplay experience, we will conduct temporary maintenance on September 02, 2025, at 20:00 (UTC+8). Please log back into the game after the update is completed.

Update Time:

2025/09/02 20:00 - (UTC+8)



Update Contents:

1. Added a new Vertical Sync switch in the Settings Interface.

2. Fixed the issue where some data in the Player Info Pop-up was pushed incorrectly.

3. Fixed the abnormal damage caused by Poison Slime.

4. Added a function to click on traits to view their detailed information in the Valkyrie Info Interface.

5. Fixed the issue where the refresh time of Co-op Trial attempts was out of sync with the refresh time of the Trial Area.

6. Added a function to remove the leader in the Caravan Merchant.

7. Fixed the issue where the same leader could be reused in the Caravan Merchant.

8. Added a Rule Help Pop-up for the Arena gameplay.

9. Adjusted some UI interfaces and fixed the issue of partial missing text.

Thank you for all feedbacks, suggestion and wishes! We will continue to listen to your voices and work hard to make this game better!

Love from

—Monmusu Autobattler Dev Team