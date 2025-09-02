Portal Area - Hint Notification on Master Mode taken out
Update notes via Steam Community
At the portal in arrival area, unwanted French notification shows up on Master Mode - this has now been fixed, so notification will show up, as should be the case in this mode of gameplay : Master Your Own Adventure. By default, notifications ONLY show up in the Guided by the Ancients mode.
