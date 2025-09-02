 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19824822 Edited 2 September 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- mana regen ring @ +10%
- hp +50 ring
- talisman necklace (key)
- shoes (3x jump + dash + slide; immunity to swamp water + 10% armor)...
- dual axes

- new ancient turtle npc (quest giver)

some portal rearrangements and bug fixes especially with projectiles....

things are feeling pretty good, i still have to fix the map+quests and plan out the adjacent levels/biomes... there are some promo events coming up... so we need to cut some video, if you can help with that we need it!

thx, hopefully more updates soon with more cool stuff!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3163831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link