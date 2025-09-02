- mana regen ring @ +10%

- hp +50 ring

- talisman necklace (key)

- shoes (3x jump + dash + slide; immunity to swamp water + 10% armor)...

- dual axes



- new ancient turtle npc (quest giver)



some portal rearrangements and bug fixes especially with projectiles....



things are feeling pretty good, i still have to fix the map+quests and plan out the adjacent levels/biomes... there are some promo events coming up... so we need to cut some video, if you can help with that we need it!



thx, hopefully more updates soon with more cool stuff!

