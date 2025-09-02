Dear Managers,

A new update is now available: Version 1.0.2_5.b7c2

Fixes

- Fixed table placement: if you see a red table, simply replace it

- Added the ability to box storages, provided they are empty

- Adjusted certain interaction distances

- Fixed the issue of ghost dishes on trays and carts

If you ever have employees getting stuck, it is most likely due to a table. While this issue should no longer occur, please feel free to report it if you still encounter it.

Stay tuned, more is coming soon: Steam Achievements, flowers and plants, new dishes, and much more 🥐