- Fixed a bug where you could attack with sleeping characters with auto combat orders.
- Fixed a bug where second group of enemies wouldn't have alpha strike.
- Fixed a bug with multiple enemy blockers and Clapback.
- Fixed a bug where you would get God Armor twice, if you caught all the fish, then defeated Crom, which would cause a crash in combat.
- Fixed wrong elements shown for Medjed and Azazel.
A Few Fixes
