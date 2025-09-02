 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19824723 Edited 2 September 2025 – 12:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug where you could attack with sleeping characters with auto combat orders.

- Fixed a bug where second group of enemies wouldn't have alpha strike.

- Fixed a bug with multiple enemy blockers and Clapback.

- Fixed a bug where you would get God Armor twice, if you caught all the fish, then defeated Crom, which would cause a crash in combat.

- Fixed wrong elements shown for Medjed and Azazel.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1548351
