2 September 2025 Build 19824569
0.13.3.0 - Small Patch - BIG Fall Showcase

Balance:
- The Spiked set bonus now applies one more stack of bleed.

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with the crafting button on the guide popup.
- The Brass Chalice now shows the real icon on use.
- Fixed a small edge case the with the automatic speedup.
- Some incorrect and outdated text has been updated.

