0.13.3.0 - Small Patch - BIG Fall Showcase



Balance:

- The Spiked set bonus now applies one more stack of bleed.



Bug Fixes:

- Fixed an issue with the crafting button on the guide popup.

- The Brass Chalice now shows the real icon on use.

- Fixed a small edge case the with the automatic speedup.

- Some incorrect and outdated text has been updated.