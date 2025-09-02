0.13.3.0 - Small Patch - BIG Fall Showcase
Balance:
- The Spiked set bonus now applies one more stack of bleed.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with the crafting button on the guide popup.
- The Brass Chalice now shows the real icon on use.
- Fixed a small edge case the with the automatic speedup.
- Some incorrect and outdated text has been updated.
0.13.3.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update