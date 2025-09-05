 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19824532 Edited 5 September 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes



Changes



Graphics

  • Changed "Render in native screen resolution" graphics setting to no longer require a game restart.
  • Fixed that playing in fullscreen with the Metal graphics backend could look blurry if "Render in native screen resolution" was off.


Minor Features

  • Heat interface can now heat entities and tiles.
  • Windows executables now undergo code signing.


Modding

  • Added EntityPrototype::draw_stateless_visualisations_in_ghost.
  • Added LoaderPrototype::respect_insert_limits.
  • Added LuaPlayer::set_zoom_limits() to set zoom limits for any controller type. https://forums.factorio.com/128887
  • Added RecipePrototype::hide_from_bonus_gui.
  • Added SpaceLocationPrototype::starmap_icon_orientation.
  • Added ability for SpiderVehicles to rotate their legs like pentapods when provided with a base sprite that has rotation frames. https://forums.factorio.com/128638
  • Added color mod setting "forced_value".
  • Added demolisher and territory API.
  • Changed pentapods to prioritize using the torso base sprite to control rotations, or if no base sprite is defined, the head sprite is used.
  • Heat energy sources support pollution.
  • InserterPrototype::pickup_position and insert_position are no longer checked for being too close to tile edge.
  • Moved LuaPlayer::can_place_entity to LuaControl::can_place_entity so that it can be called on character entities. https://forums.factorio.com/129225
  • Omitting required_tiles in a tile_buildability_rules's item now default to "all" (instead of "none" which was making the entities unbuildable) https://forums.factorio.com/130230


Scripting

  • Added LuaControl::flight_height read.
  • Added LuaControl::is_flying read.
  • Added LuaControl::render_position read.
  • Added LuaEntity::apply_upgrade().
  • Added LuaEntity::created_by_corpse read.
  • Added LuaEntity::heat_neighbours read.
  • Added LuaEntity::priority_targets read.
  • Added LuaEntity::pumped_last_tick read.
  • Added LuaEntity::register_tree().
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::icons_positioning and icon_draw_specification read.
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::tile_buildability_rules read.
  • Added LuaForce::get_chunk_chart(surface, position).
  • Added LuaGameScript::allow_debug_settings read/write.
  • Added LuaItemCommon::blueprint_description read/write.
  • Added LuaPlanet::get_space_platforms().
  • Added LuaRecord::blueprint_description read/write.
  • Added LuaRecord::is_preview read.
  • Added LuaRenderObject::dash_offset read/write.
  • Added agricultural tower events: on_tower_planted_seed, on_tower_pre_mined_plant, and on_tower_mined_plant.
  • Added an "overflow" inventory option to LuaEntity::revive and silent_revive.
  • Added heat pipe to LuaEntity::neighbours read.
  • Added register_plant to LuaSurface::create_entity.
  • Added tile_condition to LuaItemPrototype::place_as_tile_result.
  • Changed LuaAchievementPrototype::to_kill and module to returns arrays of LuaPrototypes instead of arrays of strings.
  • Changed LuaEntity::copy_color_from_train_stop and vehicle_automatic_targeting_parameters to work on ghosts.
  • Changed LuaParticlePrototype::render_layer, render_layer_when_on_ground and LuaTrivialSmokePrototype::render_layer to be strings instead of integers.

Changed files in this update

