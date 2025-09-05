Bugfixes
- Fixed LuaEntity::display_panel_icon was not accounting for nil. https://forums.factorio.com/130425
- Fixed a consistency issue when rotated entities are moved by belts. https://forums.factorio.com/130475
- Fixed a crash if a player using the editor equips an equipment with a burner component.
- Fixed a crash related to underground belts when super force building. https://forums.factorio.com/129388
- Fixed a crash when a beam attack trigger destroys the turret firing it. https://forums.factorio.com/130179
- Fixed a crash when a mod puts item request proxies into the player undo queue. https://forums.factorio.com/130369
- Fixed a crash when attempting to render a linked fluidbox connection.
- Fixed a crash when changing research state during the configuration changed event. https://forums.factorio.com/130433
- Fixed a crash when cloning moving trains in some situations. https://forums.factorio.com/129840
- Fixed a crash when furnace that is crafting is cloned.
- Fixed a crash when inserter tries to insert item into a furnace which is currently crafting a recipe with no item ingredients. https://forums.factorio.com/129997
- Fixed a crash when loading a save file with furnaces that are crafting a recipe with custom fluidbox indexes set. https://forums.factorio.com/129656
- Fixed a crash when pressing end, home, page up or page down key while the alerts GUI was focused. https://forums.factorio.com/130143
- Fixed a crash when rendering latency players in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/130150
- Fixed a crash when saving after parametrising a blueprint that caused filters to merge in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/130583
- Fixed a crash when using send_udp fails. https://forums.factorio.com/129992
- Fixed a crash with running replay headless when game wants to show notifications. https://forums.factorio.com/130386
- Fixed boilers consuming hot input fluid would not produce enough steam. https://forums.factorio.com/130021
- Fixed captive biter spawners would not get damaged while not producing if friendly fire was disabled. https://forums.factorio.com/130566
- Fixed crash if a simulation gets paused.
- Fixed frozen pumpjack could not match frozen sprite. https://forums.factorio.com/130107
- Fixed graphics rendering unpausing while still minimized on macOS in some special circumstances. https://forums.factorio.com/128397
- Fixed loaders could get stuck when taking from asteroid collectors when one lane of a belt was blocked. https://forums.factorio.com/130091
- Fixed minimap bobbing up and down when the character is in mech armor.
- Fixed modded mining drills with filters would not keep filters when upgrading. https://forums.factorio.com/130452
- Fixed on-screen-keyboard opening on top of the search field in the technology GUI.
- Fixed pentapod leg mount positions when the body is rotated.
- Fixed pentapod orientations getting incorrectly warped.
- Fixed remembered zoom levels when going back and forth in the browse history.
- Fixed research completed sound playing for all forces.
- Fixed selector combinator wire connector shadow position. https://forums.factorio.com/129934
- Fixed spider unit graphic layers with 'apply_runtime_tint' would not use the force color. https://forums.factorio.com/130106
- Fixed stomper corpses graphics. https://forums.factorio.com/130099
- Fixed super-forcing gates and walls would sometimes cause deconstruction of adjacent curved rail ghostshttps://forums.factorio.com/116779
- Fixed that --dump-icon-sprites would shift icons south-east by one pixel. https://forums.factorio.com/130128
- Fixed that a player using the editor could not activate electric discharge equipment and other manually-activated equipment.
- Fixed that belts in the blueprint GUI did not animate. https://forums.factorio.com/130131
- Fixed that blueprints made from ghosts would not be included in the on_player_setup_blueprint event. https://forums.factorio.com/130470
- Fixed that cliff bounding boxes could be defined in an invalid way. https://forums.factorio.com/130066
- Fixed that cloning rockets with attached cargo pods did not work correctly. https://forums.factorio.com/129945
- Fixed that cloning some entities while they contained spoilage would result in the clone getting stuck. https://forums.factorio.com/130421
- Fixed that deconstruction planner was ignoring quality of items on ground. https://forums.factorio.com/130563
- Fixed that drag building with smart belt building disabled would remove belts in some cases. https://forums.factorio.com/130129
- Fixed that freezing and thawing underground belts would move items slightly. https://forums.factorio.com/129977
- Fixed that furnaces could keep using a recipe they should not be able to use after a migration.
- Fixed that furnaces were not considering recipe with no ingredients as not craftable.
- Fixed that inserters could get stuck inserting items into rogue spawners when picking from belts. https://forums.factorio.com/130093
- Fixed that inventory filters were ignored when in the train fuel GUI. https://forums.factorio.com/130057
- Fixed that migrating entities with quality would not preserve the quality. https://forums.factorio.com/130436
- Fixed that opening rich text in map view could send a click action to opened GUIs. https://forums.factorio.com/129424
- Fixed that overlapping tile ghosts would not draw on the map. https://forums.factorio.com/129854
- Fixed that rail ramp ghosts would block ground rail ghost construction. https://forums.factorio.com/129957
- Fixed that reading roboport logistic requests in networks with buffer chests did not behave correctly. https://forums.factorio.com/129914
- Fixed that removing territory noise expressions made saves which used them not loadable.
- Fixed that resetting control settings wouldn't update control tooltips. https://forums.factorio.com/130037
- Fixed that several entity types would not account for drain in their energy buffer. https://forums.factorio.com/130391
- Fixed that some entities did not draw fluid box connection pipes. https://forums.factorio.com/130156
- Fixed that space platform construction requests would not request more repair packs after running out. https://forums.factorio.com/130140
- Fixed that spidertrons built from script did not default to request-from-buffers. https://forums.factorio.com/129835
- Fixed that switching between normal and remote view would close the blueprint setup GUI. https://forums.factorio.com/130162
- Fixed that the game would attempt to load Mac specific filesystem files. https://forums.factorio.com/116201
- Fixed that the home key did not work in the manage mods GUI. https://forums.factorio.com/130359
- Fixed that the on_research events pushed the player index using the wrong name. https://forums.factorio.com/130222
- Fixed that the remote view minimap always focused on the physical player position when in remote view. https://forums.factorio.com/130241
- Fixed that the time usage entry for "Multiplayer UPS" did not work. https://forums.factorio.com/130516
- Fixed that the undo item was not yet in the player queue during the entity built event. https://forums.factorio.com/130384
- Fixed that train route highlighting didn't work when riding in non-locomotives. https://forums.factorio.com/130165
- Fixed train stops with priority above 90 would get priority clamped to 90 inside of a blueprint. https://forums.factorio.com/130608
- Fixed util.mul_shift not accepting struct. https://forums.factorio.com/128854
Changes
- Changed the blueprint setup GUI description field to include the icon picker. https://forums.factorio.com/130163
- Don't change gamepad selection center when the character starts flying in mech armor. https://forums.factorio.com/120769
- Improved the GUI responsiveness in the display panel. https://forums.factorio.com/126117
Graphics
- Changed "Render in native screen resolution" graphics setting to no longer require a game restart.
- Fixed that playing in fullscreen with the Metal graphics backend could look blurry if "Render in native screen resolution" was off.
Minor Features
- Heat interface can now heat entities and tiles.
- Windows executables now undergo code signing.
Modding
- Added EntityPrototype::draw_stateless_visualisations_in_ghost.
- Added LoaderPrototype::respect_insert_limits.
- Added LuaPlayer::set_zoom_limits() to set zoom limits for any controller type. https://forums.factorio.com/128887
- Added RecipePrototype::hide_from_bonus_gui.
- Added SpaceLocationPrototype::starmap_icon_orientation.
- Added ability for SpiderVehicles to rotate their legs like pentapods when provided with a base sprite that has rotation frames. https://forums.factorio.com/128638
- Added color mod setting "forced_value".
- Added demolisher and territory API.
- Changed pentapods to prioritize using the torso base sprite to control rotations, or if no base sprite is defined, the head sprite is used.
- Heat energy sources support pollution.
- InserterPrototype::pickup_position and insert_position are no longer checked for being too close to tile edge.
- Moved LuaPlayer::can_place_entity to LuaControl::can_place_entity so that it can be called on character entities. https://forums.factorio.com/129225
- Omitting required_tiles in a tile_buildability_rules's item now default to "all" (instead of "none" which was making the entities unbuildable) https://forums.factorio.com/130230
Scripting
- Added LuaControl::flight_height read.
- Added LuaControl::is_flying read.
- Added LuaControl::render_position read.
- Added LuaEntity::apply_upgrade().
- Added LuaEntity::created_by_corpse read.
- Added LuaEntity::heat_neighbours read.
- Added LuaEntity::priority_targets read.
- Added LuaEntity::pumped_last_tick read.
- Added LuaEntity::register_tree().
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::icons_positioning and icon_draw_specification read.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::tile_buildability_rules read.
- Added LuaForce::get_chunk_chart(surface, position).
- Added LuaGameScript::allow_debug_settings read/write.
- Added LuaItemCommon::blueprint_description read/write.
- Added LuaPlanet::get_space_platforms().
- Added LuaRecord::blueprint_description read/write.
- Added LuaRecord::is_preview read.
- Added LuaRenderObject::dash_offset read/write.
- Added agricultural tower events: on_tower_planted_seed, on_tower_pre_mined_plant, and on_tower_mined_plant.
- Added an "overflow" inventory option to LuaEntity::revive and silent_revive.
- Added heat pipe to LuaEntity::neighbours read.
- Added register_plant to LuaSurface::create_entity.
- Added tile_condition to LuaItemPrototype::place_as_tile_result.
- Changed LuaAchievementPrototype::to_kill and module to returns arrays of LuaPrototypes instead of arrays of strings.
- Changed LuaEntity::copy_color_from_train_stop and vehicle_automatic_targeting_parameters to work on ghosts.
- Changed LuaParticlePrototype::render_layer, render_layer_when_on_ground and LuaTrivialSmokePrototype::render_layer to be strings instead of integers.
