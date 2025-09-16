Hey Dragon hunters! Patch is Now Live!

We are delighted to announce that Dragonkin's Second Major Update, the Tracker patch has arrived!



Please take a look at our Trailer:

This patch introduces our 2nd Major Update features and QoL updates requested by the community, along with several bug fixes.



As always, thank you to everyone who reported bugs and provided feedback to us!



Your support is crucial in shaping the future of Dragonkin and thanks to our fans, we’ve been able to go beyond the scope of what was in our initial roadmap.



Patch notes will feature a [🔥] emoji whenever the change is based on community feedback!





[Highlights]





New Class: Qara Tani, the Tracker

Named Qara Tani, she is a tracker from the Qhongirat, using the advanced archery techniques of her clan along with a deadly poison derived from the blood of a Green Dragon.



As a Dragon hunter, she is able to wield all the martial techniques of her clan.

Her specialty: striking without being struck.



Coming with a total of 17 skills, she has both melee and ranged abilities.



New Skills for each class

2 new skills for each class, including the Knight, the Barbarian, and the Oracle.



17 skills for the Tracker.



New Biome: Erde-nòr

2 new regions: The Volcanic Plains of Koleos & The Resurgence Stronghold.



New dungeon purification.



New enemies, and bosses to discover.



New Modifiers

9 new modifiers, including specific class modifiers and common modifiers.



New Endgame content & Draconic Tarot

New endgame hunts, dungeons, enemies, bosses and rewards.



With the Draconic Tarot, you will be able to customize your Chaos Hunts modifiers.



New Enemies : Champions

The Champions are new enemies you’ll be able to find in quests.



These champions are now encountered at the end of an endgame hunt, replacing our old elite dragons. For now, only the newest hunts feature champions, with almost each new hunt having an exclusive enemy.



New City feature: The Draconic Atlas

The Draconic Atlas is designed to help you learn more about the enemies you encountered during your hunts, while also providing passive bonuses that apply to all characters tied to the same City.



New Quality of Life (QoL) features: Loot Filter, Death Recap, and more…

With the loot filter, you’ll be able to create templates, set rules, and sort them by priority. But also, hide, display, or highlight specific types of items. The Death Recap will help you to interpret what caused you to die.



Founder Pack 3 available

Dragonkin: The Banished. Founder Pack 3 contains:



6 exclusive pieces of equipment including a chest and a helmet for the Knight, Oracle and Barbarian.



6 exclusive pieces of equipment including 3 chests and 3 helmets for the Tracker.



2 exclusive death visual effects for your character.



The exclusive pack “Springtime Alliance” includes cosmetic elements for your city: statues, roofs, flags and pennants.







[New Features]



🎮Gameplay



New content for each class, including new skills and modifiers



Knight

Shielded attack

Lothair strikes with his shield, dealing physical damage based on his Block stat. Like every basic skill, an enemy hit by the ability generates Energy.



Also, worth pointing out: Defensive Blow counts as both a melee hit and a projectile.

Heaven’s Hope

Lothair invokes a burning light. healing nearby allies over time and dealing fire damage to enemies in the area each second.



He can move freely while it’s active and cast other abilities, such as Brave Charge and Intense Propulsion, without interrupting Heaven’s Hope, and vice versa.



Oracle

Energy Projection

Fires a psychic projectile that pierces enemies, dealing physical damage, and generating Energy on-hit. Every third shot deals bonus damage.



Vision: Directly launch the third projectile.

Pythoderkon’s Premonition

Electrane zaps nearby enemies, dealing electric damage over time and becomes Unstoppable, gaining massive resistance but becoming immobilized for a short duration.



Vision: Heals herself every second for the duration.



Barbarian

Spear of Ice

Rurik launches a spear in the target direction, dealing ice damage and piercing enemies. Each enemy hit generates Energy.

Unleashed Frenzy

Rurik slams his arm down, dealing physical damage to all enemies struck within the area, scaling with Attack and Thorn. On cast, Rurik gains a temporary boost to Armor and Thorns for a short time.

Tracker

New armors & weapons

17 exclusive active skills (including the 5 you already knew from the prologue sequence)

8 New passive skills

4 New Talents

2 Exclusive modifiers

Modifiers

Power Supply

(Knight only) The modified skill generates fuel for each energy point spent.

Enhanced Vision

(Oracle only) Damage from the modified skill has a chance to generate Vision points on-hit.

Foresight

(Oracle only) Automatically cast the modified skill in its Vision ‘mode’ if possible, with a reduced Vision cost of 40 (instead of 50).

Full of Rage

(Barbarian only) Damage from the modified skill has a chance to generate Rage on-hit.

Appeasement

(Barbarian only) While the Rage is active, using the modified skill reduces its cooldown by half, but ends the Rage immediately.

Limitless

(Channel skills only) The modified skill continuously triggers its wyrmling ‘on-cast’ effects while active.

Focus

The modified skill is slower but deals increased damage.

Onboarding

🔥Added new quest rewards system with multiple choices

As part of our work on the onboarding, skill rewards are now offered in the first chapter of the story . These rewards are meant to smooth out the early game progression, while also giving you some meaningful choices that random loot just can’t guarantee.



We want early players to discover more skills and mechanics sooner, and open up theorycrafting in the early stages of the game.

🔥Shortened the prologue sequence and reworked the tutorial section

🔥Removed Montescail’s initial walk / visit and added tutorials for fast travel in the city

🔥The minimap and overlay map are now displayed in the prologue

We decided to shorten the prologue sequence (without altering the cinematics) by a few minutes, making it about half as long as before. We’ve also doubled down on the initial “skip” popup, since some players were understandably confused about this part of the story.



The tutorial should feel smoother now, with your squad only helping you during the invasion. We also added extra pop-ups to help newer players get into the Ancestral Grid. We know the grid will eventually need more handholding, but we didn’t want to completely stop the action this early on.

Montescail’s ascension can now be skipped entirely via teleport, with proper tutorials and no required dialogue.



With these changes, plus quest rewards that now offer proper fragment progression, we’re aiming to improve the early game rhythm of fighting, storytelling, and theorycrafting.



If you’re new to Hack & Slash, don’t worry, you’ll still be able to roll through early enemies, and think about the details later.



✨Quality of Life (QoL)





Added a Controls option at first launch

Added a tutorial when entering endgame for the first time

Added options to limit ragdoll physics (for players who felt it was too much)

Delayed surrounding enemies spawners when coming back to a level after using the backwarp portal (except if they are quest related)



🖥️Menu & UI

🔥Added a Loot Filter + Rename Feature

As one of the most hotly requested features since the start of Early Access, we added a Loot Filter and also a way to rename your templates / layouts for Chests, Loot Filter, and the Arsenal.

🔥Deleted the notion of 'Gear score / Item level' on items

We felt like this feature was more confusing than anything, and are now putting more emphasis on the primary affix of weapons and armors, since it’s the most interesting part of the gear for newer players.

Added a Death recap

Death happens fast, and you don't always know what happened.



The Death recap will help you to interpret what caused you to die. Specifically, when there are a lot of enemies or chaotic fights.

Updated tooltips for various character and wyrmling skills to include missing information such as duration and energy costs

Added info values to potion effect tooltips

Added options to set health bar visibility for allies and enemies

Added tooltips to icons in the Battle Log when hovered

Integrated player menu textures for additional character classes

Added new ring and pendant icons for more variety



🔊Music & SFX

Added physical materials to improve footstep sounds on different surfaces (such as wood, ice, mud, sand, bone...)

Added more UI sounds (notably in the city and on crafting interfaces)

Added more sounds for existing characters, enemies, and skills

Audio filter option added in the settings (you can now dIsable underwater sound effects)

[Update]



🎮Gameplay



Barbarian



Rage (innate ability) has been reworked:



Any damage dealt or taken enables Rage generation, decreasing when out of combat for a short time. Once the gauge is full, the Barbarian enters Rage for a fixed duration, dealing increased damage with decreased energy costs.

Rage damage bonus: 0 to 10% (depending on Rage) → 20%

Rage cost reduction: 0% to 25% (depending on Rage) → 30%

Max Rage: 10 → 100

Rage gain: 0.5 per hit (or hit received) → 10 per second

Rage loss: 1 per second (after 0.5s) → 5 per second (after 1s)

Rage duration: 8s

NEW: Indirect damage (thorn, DoT) now triggers Rage generation

Rurik will need to use a bit more brainpower with this update.



We felt like the Barbarian’s innate passive was a bit too simple, it either took forever to build early game, or filled up instantly in just a hit or two with minimal effort once you did a bit of theorycrafting.



Now, Rage will passively grow over time and only diminish when Rurik isn’t fighting. This means a bigger payoff when his Rage really triggers.

A few passives and talents have been reworked to support this change.



Unbroken Rage (Courage passive)



Old: Increases Rage duration and Rage gains

New: Increases Rage duration and the Rage gauge decreases slower



State of Violence (Courage passive)



Old: Increases Rage duration and Rage gains.

New: Increases Rage inertia (the duration before the Rage gauge decreases) and the Rage gauge fills faster.



Fierce Loathing (Resilience passive)



Old: Reduced armor while Rage is at maximum, but increases damage dealt and vampirism for a short time

New: Reduced armor while Rage is active, but increases damage dealt and vampirism



Draconic Ascension (talent)



Old: Fire a damaging laser when Rage is high (with a cooldown) that immobilises enemies. Reduces maximum Rage

New: For the entire Rage duration, continuously strike enemies around the barbarian with adaptive damage. The Rage gauge decreases slower



Savage Assault (talent)



Old: Maximum Rage is increased, increasing potential damage and cost reduction. Reduces armor to increase damage dealt

New: The Rage gauge fills faster. Reduces armor to increase damage dealt



Supernatural Cold (talent)



Old: Direct damage has a chance to slow enemies while Rage is high. Reduces Rage loss and increases damage dealt to impaired enemies

New: Direct damage has a chance to freeze enemies while the Rage is active. Increases Rage duration and damage dealt to impaired enemies



Unrestrained Frenzy (talent)

Old: Grants attack speed depending on the Rage gauge, with higher minimum Rage and lower Rage loss.

New: Grants attack speed depending on the Rage gauge, locks maximum bonuses while the Rage is active. Rage duration is decreased, but the gauge starts higher



War Cry (talent)



Old: Rage increases critical chance and damage. Thorn damage can be critical at max rank

New: Passively grants critical chances. Increases critical damage for the Rage duration. Thorn damage can be critical at max rank.





Ancestral grid



🔥All ancestral grids now start with more available hexagons and are fully unlocked by level 45 (previously level 50)

This should give players a chance to experiment with the grid earlier, or simply let you equip more skills and modifiers in the early levels. This change should also reduce the frustration of always feeling like your grid was just a little too small.

Earlier great benedictor access (CIty level 9 → City level 6)

🔥Recall warp is now way shorter (5s → 2s)

The death penalty is now reset on map change, not only when returning to Montescail





⚖️ Balance





🔥Affix and loot rate update



Less gear drop overall…

…but better drop rates for higher rarities







Knight



🔥Fuel (innate ability)





Fuel regeneration : 5 / second → 10 / second



Lothair needed a bit of help with his fuel mechanic, which proved interesting in early-mid game, but quickly became obsolete in late game because of lack of theorycrafting options.



With our new modifier and this small boost, we hope you will reconsider some skills that proved a bit too costly in the previous update, and if not, we’ll look at the numbers again and fine-tune them for next time.

Offensive Rempart

Now scale with ‘duration’ and lasts 50% longer

Magnetic Shield

Hit frequency on same target vastly reduced (DPS will stay the same vs groups, but will be weaker on single-target, especially bigger enemies)

Flamethrower

Damage reduced by 25%





Oracle

Electric wave

Vision effects now surges back to the player

Ethereal Darts

Vision effects now fire additional projectiles for a short time,

instead of only during the initial cast

Electric Wall

Speed bonus does not stack, only refreshes

Chaotic Armour

Grants unstoppable for 3s → Grants +20% armour for 3s

Antagonistic Energy (talent)

Spheres rotation speed now scale with the Oracle’s movement speed

Removed low cooldowns from various skills (mostly Barbarian and Knight skills)



🗺️Environment



Adjusted lighting for characters and enemies across most levels



🐉Enemies & Boss



🔥The corrupted bandit in the plains now applies a slow effect instead of a stun

Most basic enemies now have more precise attack hitboxes and can no longer hit multiple targets (mostly relevant for summoning builds)





✨Quality of Life (QoL)



Removed auto-equip for gear and fragments (only relevant in early game)

Memorialist: Added feedback when an incompatible modifier is added to gear (currently only occurs with wyrmling fragments)

In the Test of Will, players now remain invulnerable until the next wave starts

In all other areas, players remain invulnerable during loading

Updated feedback when a map change is required to continue a quest

Added the ability to unbind input mappings using the right mouse button





🖥️Menu & UI



Added a button to quit the game directly, with confirmation popups and automatic save on exit

Added feedback when deleting a group, character, or city

Integrated keyword search textures in the ancestral grid

Highlighted primary affixes in tooltips and added the ability to display if an affix is both divine and rerolled

Added suffixes to city names

Updated text when exiting the game from the pause menu to indicate potential quest progress loss

Updated the game guide to include new skills for each character, the new tracker, and all wyrmling skills

Better Group display (Added Current Quest Name, Difficulty)

Update the visuals of city view upgrade points (clearer lock state and upgrade potential)





🎥Cutscenes & VFX



Added a visual to Rage (barbarian innate ability)

Hidden invincible visual during cinematics

Updated the last panorama in the Mengerika springs





🚀Graphics options



Unreal Engine updated to 5.5



[Fixes]



🐛Bug Fixes



Combat & skills



Fixed an issue where city portals were not activated in some cases

Fixed Fire elite affix not appearing on the floor when jumping with Barbarian.

Slowing tornados for Tempest Rift now work properly

Fixed mobility scaling on skills (was not always applying)

Added missing duration values on some wyrmling tooltips

Fixed duration scaling for multiple skills

Fixed dodge distance scaling for all classes

🔥Fixed damage calculation with maxed-out Oracle Shield: full HP now correctly considered 'healthy'



Misc.



Fixed an issue where city portals were not activated in some cases

Damage-over-time visuals are now more consistent, especially with Symbiosis

Blood splashes are now correctly oriented

🔥Fixed issue of Test of Will starting at Trial 3 when it wasn't intended

Fixed issue in the Test of Will where Intense mode was marked as completed after only one trial

Fixed Green Boss Phase 3 fog effect being culled by distance

🔥Fixed affix choice augment for the Eternal Gift that would add an extra affix to any equipment

🔥Fixed Grand Benedictor modifier incorrectly applying to all skills when a modifier was selected without a skill

Fixed an issue where the player could leave the map and walk in the air

Fixed bleed visual effect causing frame drops on large enemies (e.g., Green Boss).

🔥Fixed loot tooltip preview remaining visible during panoramas or other cinematics

Fixed issue where fragments could be lost and stuck behind the skill grid



Known Issues

With the release of the Tracker update, we're aware of several issues, some more significant than others. While none are critical enough to delay the update, we’re actively working on a Hotfix we plan to push in the following weeks. This will give us the time we need to thoroughly test the fixes.

As for now:

Players may encounter occasional collision issues with projectile skills in certain areas

The Tracker talent "Mounted Hunt" can leave the Tracker half-mounted if two movement skills are used consecutively

The Tracker talent "Pack Hunter" is currently visible to other classes in the Grand Benedictor and Eternal Gift menus. Equipping it through Grand Benedictor may cause a crash during combat

Class-specific modifiers are shown as compatible with any skill. Equipping them on the wrong character can sometimes result in crashes

Players cannot complete the Endgame Hunt 7-2

The Loot Filter incorrectly mentions “non-draconic,” in the fragment tab, although fragments can never be draconic

The Loot Filter may fail to load saved presets properly

The Loot Filter default state hides draconic item instead of leaving them displayed

When using a controller, the Grand Benedictor menu is only partially navigable

Scrolling with mouse wheel may not working correctly in some menus

The Limitless modifier is not working properly with the following skills: Pale Dragon's Aura, Cobalt Dragon's Aura, and Toxic Spray

Players may experience performance issues (GPU) in the City of Montescail

Players may get stuck during Endgame Quest 7-4 as The Monster of Erde-nòr fail to spawn

Oracle Pythoderkon’s Premonition skill is missing its cooldown tag

Some pop-up buttons can become unavailable

Placeholders appear in Gift of the Eternal when converting ingredients to gold

The visual effect for the "Faith" augment passive can loop indefinitely

We’d like to let you know about a bug reported by our community that can block progression in the story quest “Blood Sorcery”.

Issue:

During the quest step where the player must interrupt the Dragonkin ritual by defeating 5 Dragonkin shamans.

using skills with an execution effect will cause those enemies not to be counted as defeated, preventing the quest from progressing.

Temporary Workaround:

Using any non-execution skill to defeat the shamans will allow the quest to progress properly.

Concerned skills / talents (with an execution):

Executioner's Claws (Tracker)

Voices of the Dragon (Barbarian)

Elimination Tactics (Courage passive tree)

We appreciate your patience and support while we work to resolve these.

Your feedback helps!

As usual, if you come across any further issues or bugs, please report them on Discord so we can investigate and get fixes out! Naughty little bugs! Blame this guy 🐛

Also, we’ll say it again, but we’re building this game alongside the community.

So if you have suggestions, we want to hear them. Whether our Discord or the Steam Discussions, we’ll be there! And with that, see you next time!