2 September 2025 Build 19824470 Edited 2 September 2025 – 11:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Finished last sections of new journal!!
* Fixed some bugs related with journal
* Fixed bug happening in multiplayer
* Old Valorath now will requires 10.000 Item Level
* Outer Planes now will requires 12.000 Item Level

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
