* Finished last sections of new journal!!
* Fixed some bugs related with journal
* Fixed bug happening in multiplayer
* Old Valorath now will requires 10.000 Item Level
* Outer Planes now will requires 12.000 Item Level
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.4.2 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
