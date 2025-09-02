 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19824441
Update notes via Steam Community
1) After saving the game, a notification about success or error appears.
2) The minimum increase in political will has been increased.
3) The economic power of a social group is now calculated as a percentage. This is the share of the money supply that belongs to the social group. In future updates, ways to change the shares of groups will be added.
4) The mechanics of creating companies have been improved: now a social group can create a limited number of companies, depending on their wealth.
5) The productivity of mining enterprises has been increased.
6) In Salekhard, the sulfur deposit has been replaced with gas.

