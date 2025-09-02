 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19824416 Edited 2 September 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug where you could attack with sleeping characters with auto combat orders.
- Fixed a bug where second group of enemies wouldn't have alpha strike.
- Fixed a bug with multiple enemy blockers and Clapback.
- Fixed a crash caused by getting God Armor twice, if you caught all fish after beating Crom.
- Fixed wrong elements shown for Medjed and Azazel.

