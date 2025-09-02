 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19824399 Edited 2 September 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi Pioneers!

Hello again everyone, We’re now back from vacation and we have finally wrapped up a few long awaited fixes for some of you

If you’re curious what we’re up to now, make sure you check our latest video
https://youtu.be/HOM0z0AXzD0

If there’s anything new that might have been introduced from this update, please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your posts every day

See you all again soon <3


BUG FIXES
  • Fixed disconnections in multiplayer when multiple players interacted with the Boombox


DEDICATED SERVER
  • Potential fixes to desync and high CPU usage issues


LOCALISATION
  • Updated community translated languages with the latest translations

