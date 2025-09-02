Hello again everyone, We’re now back from vacation and we have finally wrapped up a few long awaited fixes for some of you
If you’re curious what we’re up to now, make sure you check our latest video
https://youtu.be/HOM0z0AXzD0
If there’s anything new that might have been introduced from this update, please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your posts every day
See you all again soon <3
BUG FIXES
- Fixed disconnections in multiplayer when multiple players interacted with the Boombox
DEDICATED SERVER
- Potential fixes to desync and high CPU usage issues
LOCALISATION
- Updated community translated languages with the latest translations
Changed files in this update