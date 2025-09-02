Added warning effect when resetting data
Fixed some background elements
Fixed an issue with certain BGM playback
Changed behavior when skipping the ending
Previously, skipping the ending would send you to the result screen
It now transitions to the post-ending instead
This adjustment allows players to reach the post-ending without having to watch the full credits
Fixed incorrect key name display during keyboard input
Fixed an issue where long confirm key names would go off-screen
Changed soundtrack file format (wav → flac)
v1.0.13
