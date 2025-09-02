 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19824348 Edited 2 September 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added warning effect when resetting data

  • Fixed some background elements

  • Fixed an issue with certain BGM playback

  • Changed behavior when skipping the ending

    Previously, skipping the ending would send you to the result screen
    It now transitions to the post-ending instead
    This adjustment allows players to reach the post-ending without having to watch the full credits

  • Fixed incorrect key name display during keyboard input

  • Fixed an issue where long confirm key names would go off-screen

  • Changed soundtrack file format (wav → flac)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2721891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link