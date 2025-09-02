Zundamon Castle - Update Announcement
【Content Additions and Specification Changes】
- Added a Job List Panel (accessible from the job assignment panel by clicking the “Book” button)
- Enhanced the selling price and productivity of porcelain (may be a bit too strong, so further adjustments are possible)
- Changed the retry specification to partially restore the fire conditions at the start of battles
- Slightly decreased the speed at which Shura's regular raids become stronger
- Slightly widened the collision detection for Worker Zundamon (they now more visibly avoid or bump into each other)
- Fixed the victory animation so that it now plays even during time stop
【Bug Fixes】
- Fixed a bug where decorations were not saved when repeatedly saving and loading
- Fixed a bug where enemies continued to target buildings even when line of sight was blocked by placed shields
- Fixed a freeze bug that occurred when setting warehouse storage due to the absence of “Other” workers
- Fixed a bug that temporarily prevented save data from being loaded (occurred only between 17:00–18:00 on 08/26)
- Fixed a bug where, if items not yet transported existed when canceling a warehouse storage setting, those items would return to the warehouse upon loading
- Fixed a bug where, if items were dropped on the floor after canceling storage settings, they overwrote the warehouse’s dictionary and caused stored contents to disappear (this bug had been reported before, but the recent requests helped identify the cause)
- Fixed a bug where the tasks of horse transporters were duplicated on each load, resulting in a single horse transporter performing massive transport
- Fixed a bug where, due to widened hitboxes, worker Zundamons could push each other outside the map upon collision, causing the game to freeze
Changed files in this update