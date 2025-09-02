Fixed floating text getting stuck on the screen

Added a transition screen when entering infinite mode

Infinite mode difficulty adjustment (via exit stairs)

Fixed affix conflicts that made it hard to place affixes on some items

Fixed wrong font tags on error messages

Changed 'Shock' skill to short range from melee

Short range skills can now target the back row when the front row is dead (similar to melee)

Fixed rounding issues with some stats (like health regen %)

Fixed incorrect behaviour when enabling/disabling player slots

Fixed 'increased gold value' stat

Changed Bleed VFX