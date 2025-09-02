Fixed floating text getting stuck on the screen
Added a transition screen when entering infinite mode
Infinite mode difficulty adjustment (via exit stairs)
Fixed affix conflicts that made it hard to place affixes on some items
Fixed wrong font tags on error messages
Changed 'Shock' skill to short range from melee
Short range skills can now target the back row when the front row is dead (similar to melee)
Fixed rounding issues with some stats (like health regen %)
Fixed incorrect behaviour when enabling/disabling player slots
Fixed 'increased gold value' stat
Changed Bleed VFX
Update notes via Steam Community
