Major 2 September 2025 Build 19824286 Edited 2 September 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Add a lot of new clothing and decorations

The quality of plants will greatly affect their quantity

Add SSR Virania

New Chapter 4: New Plot and Levels

Fix known bugs in other parts

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2877481
