3 September 2025 Build 19824278 Edited 3 September 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.93.15 Hotfix is now live on Steam! Below is the detailed changelist:

BUG Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where inheriting an early version save file in some cases would prevent finding Cod

  • Fixed an issue where fertilizing withered crops with an agricultural spraygun would abnormally consume fertilizer

  • Fixed an issue where the sound effects would overlap when harvesting or clearing multiple crops simultaneously

  • Fixed an issue where restoring the backpack would fail when exiting the shooting range due to a fish tank with plugins in the backpack

  • Fixed an issue where the highest level of growable resources could not spawn in Wetland, River Valley, and Ridge Valley

  • Fixed an issue where chickens would not eat when they needed to lay eggs but were unable to do so

  • Fixed an issue where some indoor crops would turn red during acid rain weather

Adjustments:

  • Adjusted the description of building blueprint items (now displays the description of the corresponding building)

  • Adjusted the interaction priority of animals while sleeping

Report BUGs & Share Your Feedback

If you have encountered issues while playing or would like to share your feedback, please feel free to report it via our QA email at qa@logoi.net. Alternatively, you could also report it through our Early Access Report Form or join Doloc Town official Discord community and report it there.

