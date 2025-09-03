BUG Fixes:

Fixed an issue where inheriting an early version save file in some cases would prevent finding Cod

Fixed an issue where fertilizing withered crops with an agricultural spraygun would abnormally consume fertilizer

Fixed an issue where the sound effects would overlap when harvesting or clearing multiple crops simultaneously

Fixed an issue where restoring the backpack would fail when exiting the shooting range due to a fish tank with plugins in the backpack

Fixed an issue where the highest level of growable resources could not spawn in Wetland, River Valley, and Ridge Valley

Fixed an issue where chickens would not eat when they needed to lay eggs but were unable to do so