0.93.15 Hotfix is now live on Steam! Below is the detailed changelist:
BUG Fixes:
Fixed an issue where inheriting an early version save file in some cases would prevent finding Cod
Fixed an issue where fertilizing withered crops with an agricultural spraygun would abnormally consume fertilizer
Fixed an issue where the sound effects would overlap when harvesting or clearing multiple crops simultaneously
Fixed an issue where restoring the backpack would fail when exiting the shooting range due to a fish tank with plugins in the backpack
Fixed an issue where the highest level of growable resources could not spawn in Wetland, River Valley, and Ridge Valley
Fixed an issue where chickens would not eat when they needed to lay eggs but were unable to do so
Fixed an issue where some indoor crops would turn red during acid rain weather
Adjustments:
Adjusted the description of building blueprint items (now displays the description of the corresponding building)
Adjusted the interaction priority of animals while sleeping
Report BUGs & Share Your Feedback
If you have encountered issues while playing or would like to share your feedback, please feel free to report it via our QA email at qa@logoi.net. Alternatively, you could also report it through our Early Access Report Form or join Doloc Town official Discord community and report it there.
Changed files in this update