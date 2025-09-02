Salutations, Colonisers!



Hope you had fun playing our demo. It would help us a lot if you could fill out this form and let us know your impressions on the current state of the game. We’re back to our playtest experience and bug fixes and improvements that come with it.

Quality of Life Improvements

Gamphas have better collision detection.

New statue visuals have been added to the map.

Multiple level design changes have been made on the map - new structures are added to the valleys and the central mountain.

Attack notifications have been added to notify you when your unit or building is under attack (further improvements to attack notifications are coming soon).

Every time your diplomacy state changes it gets a chat notification. Declaring a war with another player and making peace will be public for everyone. Declaring alliance notification will be reserved just for players that made the alliance.

Bug fixes

Reduced cases of the issue where players would be stuck during loading.

Fixed the issue where buildings placed on depleted resources would sometimes turn invisible.

Fixed attack notifications on buildings (further improvements to attack notifications coming soon).

Fixed the issue that caused misplaced fire effects on certain buildings.

Fixed the issue where palisades would turn into wooden walls after rejoining a server.

Fixed the issue where the collision box of Stronghold building was not the right size.

And that would be all for this round of updates and improvements! Let us know how it goes and share your impressions in the comments and join our Discord server for the additional feedback and a chance to talk to the devs.



If you have any questions, be sure to check our previous post, where we answered some frequently asked questions.



We’ll have more improvements next week, so stay tuned!



