Greetings, Survivors!
While we keep on working on the next Major Update for you, another Bugfix Update has just been released! It also includes some balance changes and introduces the chronological story order once again. After careful observation, we have concluded that the story alteration can significantly increase the game's difficulty without improving replayability in a meaningful way on its own. We have decided to enhance replayability through other features, which we will announce in the future.
Changelog
- Removed Story Alteration. The story now unfolds in chronological order again: Raiders appear first, then Military, then Scientists.
- Autocompression for the previous save files has been enabled. You might notice a bar that will show you the progress of the save compression upon loading up the game for the first time after this update. It might take up to a few minutes, depending on the number of your saves.
- Improved loading times for the compressed saves.
- Fixed an issue that blocked some players from completing the "Up Against the Wall" mission.
- Fixed an issue that prevented some players from finding quest markers for labs if the entire Expedition Map had been scavenged beforehand.
- Fixed an issue with unoptimized infected dog animations causing lower FPS.
Balance
- Chance of obtaining a Gun when scavenging a building without a specific POI decreased by 10%.
- Chance of obtaining a Shotgun when scavenging a building with a Gun POI increased by 15%.
- Chance of obtaining an Assault Rifle when scavenging a building with a Gun POI decreased by 15%.
- Shotgun research cost reduced from 15 to 12 Scientific Materials.
- Shotgun production time reduced by 9%. Gun and Assault Rifle production times increased by 15% and 10%, respectively.
- Raiders armed with Shotguns have been added.
- Raider numbers decreased in the early game and increased in the late game to improve the game's difficulty curve.
Major Update #5 Preview
If you haven't seen it, we have recently released the Major Update #5 Preview - Part I. It mentions some of the new content and features that we are working on for you. We are also happy to let you know that Part II of this preview is coming soon. Expect more news on the next update somewhere in the next two weeks!
Best regards,
Jutsu Games Team
