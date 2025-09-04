It's been wonderful seeing so many positive feedback for the game! I had a blast seeing videos and streams of people playing.

There was of course some people that didn't got drawn into the atmosphere and story and were irritated by some things in my game, which is understable



I've gathered a lot of feedback and observations and made this update that hopefully adresses those problems.

BRIGHTNESS CHANGES :

Some players had brightness problem during game, so I added clarification at the start that you can change the brightness at any time in the settings menu.

Many levels are now slightly brighter by default.

GENERAL :

The "safe car" visual effect was tweaked to better communicate when it is effective and when it is not.

Fixed a bug where you could climb up some cars.

Fixed some rare colliders bugs that slipped through my playtests.

Tweaked level art & props in many levels to properly indicate where you can and can't go.

Some typos in the writing has been changed. (Let me know if you find any others!)

Removed the Zoom function from documents.

Changed some footsteps sounds and fixed some spatialization problems.

PARKING LEVEL :

Music sting at the end of the level is now earlier (because apparently that's a refund reason)

Pickup objects now weight less (you go faster with an object than before)

GRAY 1 LEVEL :

Added more strategically placed blue signs that clues at how to survive the deadlights.

The deadlights near the start now deals way less damage

GRAY 3 LEVEL :

The music and dramatic would sometimes not play if the player backed off early from Motherlight.



ROAD LEVEL :

Level would sometimes start with the player facing the wrong way.

Level's second part should be slightly easier now.

It was a lot of trouble, but I added a much needed additional checkpoint for the final scene (so that player that loose at the climax of the game are not sent back too far in the level)

PARKING ENTITIES :

Toned down the range of the monster from last update.

They now attack way more quicker and the damage is immediate. This changes impact but not balance.

FOREST ENTITIES :

Fixed a rare bug where they would jump randomly.

There was still a bug where some would spawn in the air and be stuck there. I hope it's fixed now

MOTHERLIGHT ENTITY :

It's now a little easier to run away from it.

Added some sfx during its gameover animation.

If you find anything else, please tell me in the Community Hub.