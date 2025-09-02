 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19823846 Edited 2 September 2025 – 11:13:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Fixed certain terrain bugs.

2.Rebalanced select monsters.

3. Reduced the audible range of the king’s shield footsteps.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3108991
