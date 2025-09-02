1.Fixed certain terrain bugs.
2.Rebalanced select monsters.
3. Reduced the audible range of the king’s shield footsteps.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
1.Fixed certain terrain bugs.
2.Rebalanced select monsters.
3. Reduced the audible range of the king’s shield footsteps.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update