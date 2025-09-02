This changelog also includes patch changes in v0.29.1, v0.29.2, v0.29.3. v0.29.4, and v0.29.5
- Feature: added traffic lights
- Feature: added nuke
- Feature: added truck manual despawn button
- Feature: added hover sound when moving the mouse over buttons
- Feature: science menu supports WASD for navigation
- Bugfix: corrected truck preview in trucks list menu
- Improvement: science menu now shows different colors for each science
- Bugfix: removed volumentric fog temporal reprojection to prevent light leak visual glitch
- Feature: added roundabouts
- Bugfix: added safewards to prevent crash
- Bugfix: improved container texture cache
- Improvement: added information on one-way direction
- Improvement: texture cache now saved to disk for faster access
- Improvement: lateral bar mini buttons made bigger
- Improvement: translations improved
- Improvement: minor adjustements to tutorials and missions
- Improvement: hotkey handling improved
- Improvement: added market menu in F11. Blueprints use B instead of F11 now.
- Bugfix: phantom container would remain on trucks even after unloading
Changed files in this update