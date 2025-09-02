Feature: added traffic lights



Feature: added nuke



Feature: added truck manual despawn button



Feature: added hover sound when moving the mouse over buttons



Feature: science menu supports WASD for navigation



Bugfix: corrected truck preview in trucks list menu



Improvement: science menu now shows different colors for each science



Bugfix: removed volumentric fog temporal reprojection to prevent light leak visual glitch



Feature: added roundabouts



Bugfix: added safewards to prevent crash



Bugfix: improved container texture cache



Improvement: added information on one-way direction



Improvement: texture cache now saved to disk for faster access



Improvement: lateral bar mini buttons made bigger



Improvement: translations improved



Improvement: minor adjustements to tutorials and missions



Improvement: hotkey handling improved



Improvement: added market menu in F11. Blueprints use B instead of F11 now.



Bugfix: phantom container would remain on trucks even after unloading



Truck City v0.30-Playtest has just been released. Note this will very likely be the last playtest version. Playtest will be removed before Demo launch, which will take place on December 2nd.This changelog also includes patch changes in v0.29.1, v0.29.2, v0.29.3. v0.29.4, and v0.29.5