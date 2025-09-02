 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19823754
Update notes via Steam Community
Truck City v0.30-Playtest has just been released. Note this will very likely be the last playtest version. Playtest will be removed before Demo launch, which will take place on December 2nd.

This changelog also includes patch changes in v0.29.1, v0.29.2, v0.29.3. v0.29.4, and v0.29.5

  • Feature: added traffic lights
  • Feature: added nuke
  • Feature: added truck manual despawn button
  • Feature: added hover sound when moving the mouse over buttons
  • Feature: science menu supports WASD for navigation
  • Bugfix: corrected truck preview in trucks list menu
  • Improvement: science menu now shows different colors for each science
  • Bugfix: removed volumentric fog temporal reprojection to prevent light leak visual glitch
  • Feature: added roundabouts
  • Bugfix: added safewards to prevent crash
  • Bugfix: improved container texture cache
  • Improvement: added information on one-way direction
  • Improvement: texture cache now saved to disk for faster access
  • Improvement: lateral bar mini buttons made bigger
  • Improvement: translations improved
  • Improvement: minor adjustements to tutorials and missions
  • Improvement: hotkey handling improved
  • Improvement: added market menu in F11. Blueprints use B instead of F11 now.
  • Bugfix: phantom container would remain on trucks even after unloading

