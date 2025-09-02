This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Patch v0.7.5.0.77 is now live on the public test branch.

The top of hour freeze is finally fixed!

This bug has been haunting us for weeks. It usually showed up right on the hour and felt completely random. I found possible causes and patched them, but the freeze kept coming back. In the end it required a base level refactor, and after days of debugging and writing unit tests, I finally tracked down the real issue.

It was not really about lawsuits or decision popups, even though it often looked that way. The actual problem was tied to player state changes such as placing items, stairs, elevator shafts, making decisions, assigning casino games, end of day reports, or any transition that paused the game. The tricky part was that it only triggered if that state change happened during a single low FPS frame. That is why it seemed random and why some players hit it more often than others, since it even depended on PC performance and what else their computer was doing at the time.

CRT does not use the engine’s built in physics since it is too heavy for a sim, and instead uses math libraries for collision checks in placement, selection, vehicle traffic, and more. The bug was buried in how the game handled this simulation while paused and in certain states. That is why all our tests on lawsuits, decisions, and spawns never revealed it, because the real problem was deeper in the underlying system.

It was a nightmare to track down, but it feels amazing to be sure it is finally gone before merging into the main branch. There is no way I could have greenlit launch with it still in place.

With this fixed I can finally shift back to balance, smaller to mid level fixes, QOL, and polishing. The refactor caused a few new bugs with state changes and overlays, but most of those are already resolved. I have also been working on overlay improvements and tweaks such as color correction for day and night cycles while overlays are active, since I was already deep in that area.

Changelog: