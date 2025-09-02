 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19823711 Edited 2 September 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game Improvements

  • Increased the spawn rate of money on the ground, making it easier for players to collect.

  • Adjusted the minigame reward rates, granting higher rewards across all minigames.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3839351
