 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19823619 Edited 2 September 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all,

This update contains the following changes:
-----------------------------------------------
  • Monster spawns were moved further from ladders
  • A billboard was added to the start, providing more initial help and clarity about the player's goal
  • Caution signs were added near the dropdown areas in the maze
  • A guided path was added to the start to help with finding the forest level ladder

Thank you all for playing, this may be one of the last updates for the game as our team is aiming to release and start other products. Please let us know if you have any more changes you would like to see in Burning Out!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3795171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link