Monster spawns were moved further from ladders



A billboard was added to the start, providing more initial help and clarity about the player's goal



Caution signs were added near the dropdown areas in the maze



A guided path was added to the start to help with finding the forest level ladder



Hey all,This update contains the following changes:-----------------------------------------------Thank you all for playing, this may be one of the last updates for the game as our team is aiming to release and start other products. Please let us know if you have any more changes you would like to see in Burning Out!