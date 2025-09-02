ACT 1 now has UNIQUE dialogue for EVERY single fight.
And the enemies, once dead, never come back.
So remember there quirky one liners, because they wont be repeated.
Act 2-5 coming next.
STAY TUNED. Probably be done VERY soon because I am commited to making this the best game it can be.
ACT 1 Fights Vastly Improved
