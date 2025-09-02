 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19823593 Edited 2 September 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ACT 1 now has UNIQUE dialogue for EVERY single fight.
And the enemies, once dead, never come back.

So remember there quirky one liners, because they wont be repeated.

Act 2-5 coming next.
STAY TUNED. Probably be done VERY soon because I am commited to making this the best game it can be.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3912581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link