Adjustments

Improved fainting cutscene by making it faster

Fixes

Fixed variable error crash

Fixed gaining double fatigue when HP is getting used

Fixed background and ambient music not resuming after waking up upon fainting

Fixed other variable-related errors

Sneak Peek 👀

Curious about what's in store for Craggenrock? You can now check the public board for future additions to the game.

Check Plan Board

