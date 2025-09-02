 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19823459 Edited 2 September 2025 – 16:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Improved fainting cutscene by making it faster

Fixes

  • Fixed variable error crash

  • Fixed gaining double fatigue when HP is getting used

  • Fixed background and ambient music not resuming after waking up upon fainting

  • Fixed other variable-related errors

Sneak Peek 👀

Curious about what's in store for Craggenrock? You can now check the public board for future additions to the game.

Check Plan Board

If you have any feedback to share or if you continue to encounter issues, drop by Craggenrock's Discord server or post in the Steam discussions!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1889161
  • Loading history…
