Adjustments
Improved fainting cutscene by making it faster
Fixes
Fixed variable error crash
Fixed gaining double fatigue when HP is getting used
Fixed background and ambient music not resuming after waking up upon fainting
Fixed other variable-related errors
Sneak Peek 👀
Curious about what's in store for Craggenrock? You can now check the public board for future additions to the game.
