 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19823407 Edited 2 September 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

-Fixed an issue where the World Championship review text was displayed incorrectly.

-Fixed an issue where skipping time would skip too much at once.

-Fixed an issue where certain traits had incorrect effects during the World Championship.

· Fixed an issue where certain rules could not obtain the \[Deadpool] status under specific circumstances.

-Fixed an issue where the hero card \[Happiness] could continue acting after being defeated at the start of a hero's turn.

-Fixed an issue where the AI would not purchase players during the transfer window after the World Championship.

 

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19823407
Depot 1278541
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link