Fix
-Fixed an issue where the World Championship review text was displayed incorrectly.
-Fixed an issue where skipping time would skip too much at once.
-Fixed an issue where certain traits had incorrect effects during the World Championship.
· Fixed an issue where certain rules could not obtain the \[Deadpool] status under specific circumstances.
-Fixed an issue where the hero card \[Happiness] could continue acting after being defeated at the start of a hero's turn.
-Fixed an issue where the AI would not purchase players during the transfer window after the World Championship.
