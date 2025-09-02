This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fix

-Fixed an issue where the World Championship review text was displayed incorrectly.

-Fixed an issue where skipping time would skip too much at once.

-Fixed an issue where certain traits had incorrect effects during the World Championship.

· Fixed an issue where certain rules could not obtain the \[Deadpool] status under specific circumstances.

-Fixed an issue where the hero card \[Happiness] could continue acting after being defeated at the start of a hero's turn.

-Fixed an issue where the AI would not purchase players during the transfer window after the World Championship.