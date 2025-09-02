- Wall mounted furniture can now be placed across wall intersections
- Ceiling mounted lamps can now be repaired from some distance, allowing it to be placed over tables
- Made employees prefer going through elevator shafts, to reduce traversal time
- Elevator shafts can now be snapped together, adding ability to place them in atriums without balconies for support
- Past day/month income is back to net income instead of gross income (takes a day for old saves to update)
- Development progress detail panel can now be grouped by specializations
- Removed the ability to collapse a lot of modal windows, to avoid confusion
- Couriers Will no longer loiter longer than 10 minutes if they are holding boxes to be delivered
- The host can now cheat money in for other players, but everyone will get a message about it
- Project management effectiveness drain is now controlled by amount of active tasks instead of being constant and is uncapped
- Added effectiveness drain bars to project mangement window and made tooltip clearer
Fixes
- Fixed windows and doors sometimes not being copied over during cloning when sitting betwen indoor and outdoor areas
- Fixed last day/month product income not resetting properly every day in some cases
- Fixed some bugs having to do with deleting project management presets
- Fixed some animations not loading properly when loading saved game, causing actively ridden bikes to be abandoned on load
- Fixed subsidiary autonomy not being synchronized in multiplayer
- Fixed retired lead designers not being synchronized in multiplayer for subsidiaries
- Fixed AI not taking updates into consideration when picking frameworks
- The tax report can now be filed with 0% tax rate if tax fraud has occured duxring the year, to avoid an audit
