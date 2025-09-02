 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19823233 Edited 2 September 2025 – 13:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The power of a god is in your hands. Build, bless, destroy ✨💥

Fata Deum- releasing in early access on September 15th!

Changed files in this update

Windows Fata Deum Content Depot 1330361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link