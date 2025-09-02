 Skip to content
2 September 2025
Dear players, the moment you've been eagerly awaiting is almost here! Our game will officially launch on Steam tomorrow at 3:00 PM (PST), and a brand new gaming adventure is about to begin!

"God's Continent" is a strategy card game that immerses you in a mysterious fantasy land, a magical world filled with wonder and adventure. Along the way, you can assemble a powerful team from the three races of humans, beasts, and demons, embark on a thrilling journey against darkness, and embark on a thrilling adventure.

To celebrate the game's launch, we've prepared generous rewards:

godvip666

godvip777

godvip888

How to claim: Copy the redemption code - Click the in-game avatar - Redeem the gift pack

Join our QQ group (1003273757), Discord, and community discussion group to receive special gift packs

