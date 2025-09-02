Dear players, the moment you've been eagerly awaiting is almost here! Our game will officially launch on Steam tomorrow at 3:00 PM (PST), and a brand new gaming adventure is about to begin!
"God's Continent" is a strategy card game that immerses you in a mysterious fantasy land, a magical world filled with wonder and adventure. Along the way, you can assemble a powerful team from the three races of humans, beasts, and demons, embark on a thrilling journey against darkness, and embark on a thrilling adventure.
To celebrate the game's launch, we've prepared generous rewards:
godvip666
godvip777
godvip888
How to claim: Copy the redemption code - Click the in-game avatar - Redeem the gift pack
Join our QQ group (1003273757), Discord, and community discussion group to receive special gift packs
Changed files in this update