We’re pleased to say that Patch 6.3 is now releasing in full following our initial beta release over this past weekend. The instability issues that were present on AMD Hardware has now been resolved, and our teams are confident that we’ve seen the last of those issues with this release.



Thanks to everyone who checked out our Beta over the weekend and provided us with plenty of new feedback on the Patch itself. We’ve been able to incorporate a handful of those changes in time for this release (detailed separately within the full patch notes), and our teams are continuing to evaluate all of the feedback from hungry Lizardmen and Tomb Kings players who went hands on with the changes this weekend.



We’re expecting to publish Hotfix 6.3.1 in the coming weeks that will look to address some of that feedback alongside a handful of additional minor issues, with an eye to bring some refinement to the general balance of our Tomb King and Lizardmen changes in updates further down the road. Please keep that feedback coming, we deeply appreciate it!



Patch 6.3 brings a host of updates and improvements to the Tomb Kings and Lizardmen, and updates from our audio teams that adds Warriors of Chaos music from the first Total War: WARHAMMER, alongside expanded VO for Wulfrik, and entirely new VO for Throgg in Norsca. With Bretonnia we’ve also added brand new VO for Alberic de Bordeleaux, alongside a new VO variant added for Bretonnian Lords.



Want more? Here’s just some of our favorite changes and fixes added in this patch:

20 new Unusual locations

220+ Trait rebalances

Greenskin Skill Updates

Camera Blood Splatter

Bugfixes across the board



Check out the link below for the complete Patch Notes and full details around everything else that we’ve added in this Patch. If you encounter any issues after updating to Patch 6.3, please report them in our dedicated bug reporting area so our QA teams can investigate.

6.3 RELEASE NOTES 6.3 DEV BLOG



⚠ IMPORTANT

If you experience any issues after downloading the update, please take a moment to Verify the integrity of the game files first to ensure there were no issues when downloading. A step-by-step guide can be found in this article.



If the issues persist, please visit our support site for additional troubleshooting steps and assistance.





🧱 MOD WARNING

Please note that user-generated mods may have compatibility issues with new game updates. If you are encountering performance or stability issues following a release, is recommended that you disable any mods you're running. If you continue to experience issues, please visit our support site for additional troubleshooting steps and assistance.





