8 September 2025 Build 19823029 Edited 8 September 2025 – 12:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Birders! A new patch is now live!

September is extra special to us as the next Wingspan Digital anniversary is heading our way – and we have many surprises prepared for you!

We’re starting with a new patch! It fixes a bunch of bird power issues, improves UI and gameplay flow, and makes some changes to Automa. The patch is now live on all platforms.

We might have slipped in a little surprise – make sure to check out the full patchnotes here:

Added:

  • 5th Anniversary player portrait

Fixed:

  • Automa will now only take the actions allowed for each specific round in Champ of the Birds challenges

  • Automa will no longer make a double move at the start of rounds 2,3 and 4

  • Mute Swan will now properly recognize when wetland has no birds played

  • Fixed an issue where the deck was unclickable when using Indian Peafowl’s power in Overview mode

  • Emu will no longer allow players to re-roll twice when the bird feeder is empty

  • Tweaked several bird powers that interacted with bird tray incorrectly after using a reset token in Duet mode.

  • Fixed an issue with blurred nicknames on the end-of-round goal screen in online mode.

  • Added reminder text about nectar to the Winter Feeder bonus card. Interaction with birds scoring bonus cards before the game end was fixed.

  • Tutorial will no longer get stuck after entering pause menu in specific cases

  • Undoing consecutive “Play another bird” powers will no longer allow placing a bird in the wrong habitat

  • Infinite card draw exploit of migrating birds has been fixed

  • \[iOS] Stability fixes for rare cases of faulty Game Center connection

  • Egg-streme Measures ACHIEVEMENT/TROPHY will now unlock properly if egg limit is exceeded

  • Large Billed Crow will be counted towards “Attempted Murder” Achievement/Trophy

Make sure to try out this week’s Champ of the Birds challenge – it was prepared by one of our most successful and experienced birder, Jolex. Try out your skills and share your scores on our Discord server. May the best birder win!

Have a great week!

Changed files in this update

Windows Wingspan Content Depot 1054491
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Wingspan MacOS Depot 1054492
  • Loading history…
