Birders! A new patch is now live!

September is extra special to us as the next Wingspan Digital anniversary is heading our way – and we have many surprises prepared for you!

We’re starting with a new patch! It fixes a bunch of bird power issues, improves UI and gameplay flow, and makes some changes to Automa. The patch is now live on all platforms.

We might have slipped in a little surprise – make sure to check out the full patchnotes here:

Added:

5th Anniversary player portrait

Fixed:

Automa will now only take the actions allowed for each specific round in Champ of the Birds challenges

Automa will no longer make a double move at the start of rounds 2,3 and 4

Mute Swan will now properly recognize when wetland has no birds played

Fixed an issue where the deck was unclickable when using Indian Peafowl’s power in Overview mode

Emu will no longer allow players to re-roll twice when the bird feeder is empty

Tweaked several bird powers that interacted with bird tray incorrectly after using a reset token in Duet mode.

Fixed an issue with blurred nicknames on the end-of-round goal screen in online mode.

Added reminder text about nectar to the Winter Feeder bonus card. Interaction with birds scoring bonus cards before the game end was fixed.

Tutorial will no longer get stuck after entering pause menu in specific cases

Undoing consecutive “Play another bird” powers will no longer allow placing a bird in the wrong habitat

Infinite card draw exploit of migrating birds has been fixed

\[iOS] Stability fixes for rare cases of faulty Game Center connection

Egg-streme Measures ACHIEVEMENT/TROPHY will now unlock properly if egg limit is exceeded

Large Billed Crow will be counted towards “Attempted Murder” Achievement/Trophy

Make sure to try out this week’s Champ of the Birds challenge – it was prepared by one of our most successful and experienced birder, Jolex. Try out your skills and share your scores on our Discord server. May the best birder win!

Have a great week!